SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield field hockey team secured its first win of the season in a Division III playdown game Wednesday afternoon.
Reilly Tennis scored both of the No. 8 seed Cosmos goals in a 2-0 win against No. 9 Milton. Natalia Dorcely assisted on the first goal and Makaila Dorcely assisted on the second.
Tennis scored both of the goals in the third quarter, as the game went into halftime scoreless.
“We had a pep talk at halftime and we came out of the half energized to put the ball in the cage,” said Cosmos coach Steve Lawrence.
Goalie Anna Church and the defense played well in the win.
Springfield’s reward for besting Milton is a date with No. 1 Windsor on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
“It’s a big challenge, but we are excited,” Lawrence said. “When we reflect, we have to figure out what works well for us and not let other teams dictate our success. We’ll have to be mentally and physically ready.”
FIELD HOCKEY
Burlington 2, Rutland 1
(Overtime)
BURLINGTON — Burlington’s Skylar Clarke scored the game-winner in overtime to push the Seahorses past No. 9 seed Rutland and into the Division I quarterfinals.
No. 8 Burlington took a lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter, before the Raiders’ Alexis Patterson scored the Raiders lone goal about a minute later.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik cited Luci Horrocks and Ella Lowkes for strong games.
Rutland goalie Jess Ebbighausen had eight saves.
Rutland finishes the season at 0-6.
FOOTBALL
Fair Haven 35, OV 19
BRANDON — Fair Haven coach Jim Hill had to love the diversified offense with five different receivers catching the touchdown passes for the Slaters in Wednesday’s 35-19 victory in 7-on-7 football over Otter Valley at Markowski Field.
Evan Reed threw TD strikes to Luke Williams, Owen Loughan and Reilly Flanders. Sawyer Ramey’s scoring throws went to Matt Heibler and Kohlby Murray.
Reed was good on all five of his PATs.
Otter Valley’s Alex Polli threw two touchdown passes to Brady Diaz and younger brother Luca Polli fired a touchdown strike to Derek Raymond.
The victory hikes the Slaters record to 5-2.
Poultney 35, Mill River 14
POULTNEY — The Blue Devils built their lead to 28-0 by halftime and cruised home to a 35-14 victory over Mill River on Wednesday in 7-on-7 football.
Poultney’s Levi Allen threw for two scores and also caught three touchdown passes from Taite Capman. Ryan Alt and Colby Hutchins caught the TD strikes from Allen.
Alt was 4-for-4 on his extra point attempts and freshman Hub Sosnoff came in to nail the final point.
Poultney makes the short trip over to Fair Haven on Friday where kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartford 4, Fair Haven 0
FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton was not happy. He felt that three of Hartford’s four goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-0 win on Wednesday were the result of poor calls by the officials.
He was, conversely, extremely happy with the play of his Slaters.
“I have no complaints about the boys at all,” Dayton said.
The Slaters fall to 1-6.
GIRLS SOCCER
Proctor 7, Arlington 0
ARLINGTON — Second verse, same as the first. The Proctor girls soccer team defeated Arlington on Wednesday night by the same 7-0 score they beat them by earlier back home at Taranovich Field in September.
Maggie McKearin had three goals for the Phantoms and freshman Isabel Greb knocked in two. The others came from Sydney Wood and Deb Traverse.
McKearin and Laci French had two assists apiece.
Rachel Stuhlmueller had to make one tough save in her shutout.
The Phantoms take a 9-0 record to West Rutland on Friday.
LTS 4, West Rutland 3
(Overtime)
DORSET — Molly Sanderson scored in overtime to lift Long Trail School to a 4-3 victory over West Rutland in girls soccer action on Wednesday.
It was a hat trick for Sanderson who scored twice to give the Mountain Lions a 2-0 lead.
Abi Farrow and Kiana Grabowski scored for West Rutland to draw the Golden Horde even.
Cecily Carmel put the Lions in front but farrow scored again to send the game into overtime.
Fair Haven 1, Hartford 0
FAIR HAVEN — It was heavy drama under the lights of LaPlaca Field. The Fair Haven girls soccer team stayed perfect (7-0) when Megan Ezzo scored with just 54 seconds remaining to give the Slaters a 1-0 victory over Hartford. Brittney Love had the assist.
Fair Haven keeper Emma Ezzo had to make just two saves to notch the shutout.
“Jeff Aker always has a good side and they had a great game plan,” Fair Haven coach Ian Akin said. “Their defense held strong until the last minute.”
The Slaters travel to Otter Valley on Friday.
Green Mt. 2, Poultney 0
CHESTER — Green Mountain outshot visiting Poultney 26-5 but the Chieftains only got two in the net. That was enough, though, as Green Mountain defeated the Blue Devils 2-0.
“We have a difficult time finding the net,” GM coach Carolynn Hamilton said.
Still, they have found it enough to have a 6-3 rceord.
Kim Cummings scored the first goal off a through vall served by Ava Svec. Jamie Thompson got the pad goal, Chloe Ayer assisting.
The Chieftains did lose their outstanding defender Hannah Robinson to an injury.
Springfield 5, Randolph 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Cosmos had five different goal scorers in Springfield’s 5-1 victory over Randolph on Wednesday night. Ari Cioffi, Mackenzie Bushey, Taigen Dezaine, Molly Leonard and Laila Buskey put the ball in the net for the 5-3-1 Cosmos.
The Galloping Ghosts scored first and then the Cosmos attack erupted on Senior Night.
Tori Otis was in goal for the Cosmos.
CU SPORTS
Van Gundy hired
Stan Van Gundy, who got his first basketball coaching job in 1983 at Castleton University at age 24, has been hired as the head coach of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, it was reported Wednesday by ESPN.
The longtime NBA coach had a 68-18 record during his three seasons at Castleton.
He was inducted into the Castleton University Hall of Fame in 2017.
PLAYOFF SCORES
FIELD HOCKEY
Division II: No. 8 Hartford 4, No. 9 Brattleboro 1
