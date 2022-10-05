SPRINGFIELD — The signs have been there that the Springfield field hockey team has been putting down a foundation for the program. Wednesday, the sign was a large neon one. The Cosmos stood up to perennial Division I power Bellows Falls before losing 2-0.
"Springfield played great. They cut, moved and passed well and their goalie (Zada Grant) had a ton of saves," Bellows Falls coach Bethany Coursen said.
Grant collected 21 saves.
"We had a lot of corners and their defense stopped them all," Coursen said.
Sadie Scott got the Terriers the lead with an assist from Nola Sciacca.
Ashlin Maxfield scored the insurance goal in the third quarter off Tela Harty's assist.
The Cosmos remain winless and the Terriers hike their record to 7-0-1.
"They were very pleased with themselves," Springfield coach Alex Nikolovski said of her Cosmos.
The Cosmos have a long losing streak but have been making strides and this was the biggest one.
"Marthe Fiolka, the German exchange student, has made a big difference in the team's play," Nikolovski said.
Fiolka has a cannonading drive and uncommon skills.
"She is leading by example and our players are copying her," Nikolovski said.
Mackenzie Sidler and Fiolka, in particular, work very well together.
Bellows Falls has a stern test on Friday when Burr and Burton comes to town.
The Cosmos have their own difficult hurdle on Friday against Woodstock.
"We are not playing very well right now. We are in a little of a funk but that happens. We'll get out of it," Coursen said.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 4, GM 2
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls soccer team scored late three goals in a three-minute span to best rival Green Mountain 4-2 Wednesday night at Brown Field.
The Cosmos were trailing 2-1 with 10 minutes to play, before Ella Donahue scored to tie it with six minutes left. Sophomore Macie Stagner scored with four and three minutes left to take the lead and add some insurance.
Stagner assisted on Springfield other goal, which was scored by Maria Johnson, the lobe goal of the first half.
Riley Paul got the Chieftains on the board with 20 minutes left and assisted on a Linsey Miles goal 10 minutes later.
"It was a really cool atmosphere with a lot of people there," said Springfield coach Ray Curren.
it was the Cosmos' 13th annual Pink Game, where they raise money for the Dartmouth Cancer Center.
Springfield (4-5) hosts Windsor on Friday. Green Mountain (4-5) is at Sharon Academy on Tuesday.
Arlington 4, MSJ 0
ARLINGTON — The Arlington girls soccer team followed up the Eagles' boys shutout on Tuesday with a shutout of their own on Wednesday night, blanking Mount St. Joseph 4-0.
MSJ (5-4) hosts Twin Valley on Friday. Arlington (5-4) hosts Poultney on Tuesday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Gordon 1, Castleton 0
WENHAM, Mass. — The Castleton University women's soccer team kicked off their three-game road trip with a game against Gordon College Wednesday afternoon, with the Stoc's second-half score serving as the difference-maker in a 1-0 loss for the Spartans.
Emma Ezzo and Alex Hutchins each played a half in net for Castleton, with Ezzo putting together 45 scoreless minutes before Hutchins racked up a career-best seven saves in the second half alone.
The Spartans held a 7-3 advantage in shots at halftime before ending the game trailing 15-11 in the category, with Gordon also holding an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal.
Megan Ezzo, Rylee Pepin, Ashlee Meczywor and Emma Patrissi were among the Spartans that had quality chances.
The Spartans' next opportunity for a win comes Saturday, October 8 when they face off against Eastern Connecticut State in an LEC bout. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Plymouth State 4, CU 3
PLYMOUTH, N.H. — The Castleton University field hockey team was outlasted by Plymouth State, 4-3, in overtime Wednesday afternoon.
The Spartans' (6-5, 4-1 LEC) loss marked their first in Little East action this season after entering the contest outscoring conference foes 24-0.
Emily Harris supplied Castleton with two goals while Kaitlin Bardellini added a score. Harris and Bardellini fired seven and four shots on goal, respectively, while Genevieve Pitts also fired an on-target attempt. Jess Smithson earned the Spartans' lone assist, connecting with Harris. Facing ten shots on goal, Zoe Martin collected six saves on the day.
The Panthers (7-3, 5-1 LEC) won on their first golden goal of the season after allowing two in overtime losses to begin the season.
The Spartans return home to Dave Wolk Stadium on Saturday at noon against Southern Maine.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Castleton 7, UMB 2
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's tennis team hosted Hudson Valley Community College in non-conference action Tuesday afternoon, besting the Vikings 7-2 with dominant wins across the board in front of the home crowd.
Doubles play began with a win via forfeit on Court No. 3, with the duo of Megan Brier and Stella Forte's 8-1 win on second doubles giving the Spartans (2-6, 0-4 LEC) the early 2-0 lead.
A forfeit on sixth singles extended Castleton's lead to 3-1 before a quartet of dominant wins sealed the team victory. Brier got things started with her first straight-set win of the season, winning 6-0, 6-0 on third singles, before Forte and Madelyn Nonni each dropped just one set on fourth and fifth singles. Boisvert wrapped up the Spartans' dominant singles play with a 6-1, 6-1 win on second singles, her second on the year, to clinch the 7-2 victory.
