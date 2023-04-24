BRANDON — The House of Noise played host to Unified basketball action on Monday with visiting Springfield topping Otter Valley 50-33.
Sebastian Salls led a balanced Cosmos attack with 10 points. Tim Jackson and Lexy Bills both had six points, while Sam Bailey, Isaiah Short and Emily Toner scored four points apiece. Patrick Toner, Josh Graves, Aiana Blum, Nakita Merritt and Brianna Salo all had a basket.
Alyssa Wade led the Otters with 10 points, followed closely by Peyton Chisamore with nine. Madison Mitchell tacked on six, while Jacob Pockett, Tearsa Elrick, Dylan Lear and Tanner Detepentigny added two apiece.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Brouillette tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After a nearly perfect week at the plate in which she went a combined 8-for-10 with a run and four RBIs across three games, Castleton softball's Alexandra Brouillette was named the Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
The freshman is the second Spartan to earn the weekly honor this season, joining Alexis Rogers who won earlier in the year.
Brouillette started her week with a perfect 3-for-3 performance in Game 1 of Castleton's doubleheader against Plymouth State. The freshman led off the second inning with a single before cranking her first collegiate double in the fifth, ending her day with an RBI single to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth en route to the 3-2 win.
The Vermont native stayed hot in Game 2, going 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Spartans to a sweep over the Panthers. In a relatively high-scoring contest in which Castleton won 8-5, Brouillette was responsible for four total runs, scoring in the second before bringing in runs in the third and fourth innings.
The freshman ended her week with a 2-for-3 showing in a Game 1 win over Rhode Island College. Brouillette registered Castleton's first hit of the afternoon in the fifth inning before hitting an infield single to load the bases in the top of the eighth in a game that the Spartans won in extras.
Strike Out Cancer
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball program is set to host its annual Strike Out Cancer Games in association with the American Cancer Society and Making Strides of Southern Vermont.
With the goal of raising awareness and funding for cancer research, the Spartans will dedicate their Wednesday doubleheader against SUNY Canton to the cause.
Castleton will don pink jerseys for Wednesday's games as the softball program continues its support of the "Losing Is Not An Option" movement. The motto coined by former Castleton softball and men's soccer head coach, the late John Werner, has gained popularity and served as motivation for countless others.
As part of the event, the program will be running a 50/50 raffle and accepting donations, with all proceeds going directly to cancer research. "I Strike Out Cancer" placards will also be available for all in attendance, and similar to the "Stand Up To Cancer" campaign in the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game, fans will have the chance to rise and show their support.
First pitch of the doubleheader at Spartan Field is set for 3 p.m.
If you're interested in learning more about the initiative or donating immediately, visit the Making Strides of Southern Vermont website. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held Oct. 22, 2023 at the Castleton University Pavilion beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.