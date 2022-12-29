SPRINGFIELD — Springfield girls basketball sophomore Macie Stagner had herself a night, scoring 34 points in a 59-37 victory against rival Green Mountain at Dressel Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Cosmos dominated in the first quarter, jumping out to a 28-4 lead. The Chieftains played better the rest of the way, but never got any closer than 10 points.
Behind Stagner's standout night, Alexis Coutermarsh had eight points and Madison Clark had seven.
Riley Paul paced GM with 10 points, followed by eight from Lacey Perry.
Springfield (4-1) hosts Windsor on Monday. Green Mountain (2-3) is at White River Valley.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westside 75, OV 25
WEST RUTLAND — Otter Valley was hanging with unbeaten West Rutland better than most, trailing 36-19 at halftime, but then the Golden Horde threw their game into high gear and won 75-25 in girls basketball action in the Hinchey Gym.
Peyton Guay led the Horde with 30 points. Arianna Coombs scored 18 points including 15 in the third quarter. Bella Coombs added 10 points.
Elena Politano led the winless Otters with nine points.
West Rutland (6-0) hosts rival Proctor on Monday. Otter Valley (0-5) hosts Fair Haven on Monday.
FH 49, Woodstock 9
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven girls basketball were dominant, beating Woodstock 49-9 Thursday night.
The Slaters were up by 24 points at the half.
Brittney Love paced Fair Haven with 12 points, while Izzy Cole and Lily Briggs tacked on 10 apiece. Kate Hadwen had six points, but impressed Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson with her floor game, making some great passes and shows lots of effort defensively.
Norah Harper had five of the Wasps' nine points.
Fair Haven (6-0) is at rival Otter Valley on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 70, Poultney 21
POULTNEY — Fair Haven took care of matters early, whisking to a 24-4 first-quarter lead on the way to beating neighboring Poultney 70-21 in boys basketball action.
The Slaters were up by 28 at the half. Phil Bean led Fair Haven with 16 points, followed by 10 apiece from Sam Barber and Sawyer Ramey. Ten different Slaters scored in the dominant win.
Peyton Book was a bright spot for the Blue Devils with six points and 11 rebounds.
Fair Haven (5-0) is rival Rutland on Tuesday. Poultney (1-4) is at Proctor next Friday.
Middlebury 59, MRU 24
NORTH CLARENDON — The Middlebury boys basketball team cruised to a 59-24 victory over Mill River on Thursday evening.
Middlebury's big man Penn Riney was a handful for Mill River. He had 22 points.
"Half of them came from the foul line. He was a workhorse," Mill River coach Ben Smith said.
Xavier Auer had eight points and Ryan Smith seven for the 1-5 Minutemen.
"They made us play a lot faster than we wanted to play," coach Smith said.
But he liked the physicality his Minutemen displayed, noting that it was much better than it was in a loss to West Rutland last week.
L&G 53 , Westside 28
TOWNSHEND — West Rutland's David Noel scored 18 points for West Rutland but it was not nearly enough as the Golden Horde fell to Leland & Gray 53-28.
INDOOR TRACK
Weight Throws
ST. JOHNSBURY — Fair Haven's David Doran won the boys weight throw at Thursday's meet hosted by St. Johnsbury.
Doran had a toss of 14.62 meters, beating out teammates Cooper Spaulding and Patrick Stone. Kole Matta was also in the top 10 in ninth.
Matta was the top Slater boy in the shot put with a toss of 11.06 meters. Doran was also in the top 10, in eighth.
Rowan Kuehn paced Fair Haven on the girls side, taking third in the weight throw with a toss of 7.90 meters. Teammate Elizabeth Munger was 10th.
Munger led the way for the Slaters in the shot put with a throw of 7.77 meters. Kuehn was sixth.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
ELKS HOOP SHOOT
The 2023 Vermont Elks Hoop Shoot sponsored by the Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 will be held on Sunday, Jan. 8 at Fair Haven Union High School.
The contest is open to boys and girls in the following groups: age 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13. The age is of April 1, 2023.
Winners in each category will advance to the Southern Final in Springfield on Jan. 14 with an opportunity to advance to the State and New Englands in March.
The National Elks Hoop Shoot is scheduled for April in Chicago.
There is no charge to enter the event.
For questions or more information contact Rutland Elks Lodge No. 345 at 802-773-6266.
