CHESTER — Springfield freshman Macie Stagner continued her outstanding season for the Springfield girls basketball team, scoring 21 points to propel the Cosmos to a 41-32 victory over neighboring Green Mountain.
Her sister Megan Stagner added seven more and coach Pete Peck felt the Cosmos got a big lift from Sephi Steele.
“We were struggling a little bit in the third quarter when she got two big baskets for us,” Peck said.
Kim Cummings led the Chieftains with 13 points and Luna Burkland added 10.
“She (Burkland) hit some big shots to keep them in the game and had all five of their points in the fourth quarter,” Peck said.
“We live and die by our man-to-man defense and tonight we just didn’t have the legs for it,” said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
The Cosmos take their 4-1 record to Windsor on Monday. Green Mountain (2-3) is at White River Valley on Monday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rice 57, Rutland 27
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rice girls basketball team got off to a fast start and didn’t look back, besting Rutland 57-27 Thursday night.
Rice got out to an 18- 4 lead at the end of the first quarter and only allowed eight points in the second half.
Rutland had its best run of play in the second quarter, where it cut the Rice lead to 10 heading into the half.
“(Rice’s) defense bothered us a bit. They’re aggressive,” said RHS coach Nate Bellomo.
Elyse MacDonough had 23 points to lead the Green Knights. Kelli Cieplicki added 13 and Cassie Bestie had 11.
The Ravens were paced by junior guard Karsyn Bellomo with 14 points. Kathryn Moore had eight points.
Rutland (2-5) hosts rival Otter Valley on Thursday.
WRV 55, Mill River 29
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team is seeing progress, but it takes some time to see results in the win column. The Minutemen fell to White River Valley 55-29 Thursday night.
“We got out to a slow start, but then we started moving the ball and playing better,” said Minutemen coach Jake Tanner. “I was impressed with our effort. We’re getting closer to putting together a full four quarters.
Jillian Barry led the Wildcats with 23 points and Tanner Drury had 13.
Malori Carlson was her typical reliable self for the Minutemen with 15 points. Cheyenne Hoyle added seven points.
Mill River (0-6) hosts rival Mount St. Joseph on Monday.
CVU 50, BBA 17
MANCHESTER — The CVU girls basketball is one of the best in the state for a reason. The Redhawks showed that in a 50-17 win against Burr and Burton Thursday night.
Shelby Companion paced CVU with 13 points and Chloe Snipes had 11.
Katie Morris had five points to lead BBA.
The Bulldogs host Mount Abraham on Monday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Midd 47, Mill River 37
MIDDLEBURY — The Mill River boys basketball team played Middlebury tight for much of Thursday night’s contest, but fell 47-37.
“We came out with a lot of energy,” said Minutemen coach Ben Smith. “The boys played well. We were getting a lot of good looks.”
The Tigers led 18-15 at the half.
Connor Lopiccolo paced Mill River with 12 points, while Adam Shum had 10.
The Minutemen (1-3) host Mount Abraham on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
L&G, Westside ppd
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland-Leland & Gray boys basketball game was postponed Thursday night with a makeup date yet to be decided.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Castleton 78,
Fitchburg 48
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s basketball team blew Fitchburg State out of Glenbrook Gym on Thursday, winning those 10 minutes, 26-8. The Spartans used the lead to catapult themselves to a 78-41 victory.
The three guards led Castleton’s attack. Ryleigh Coloutti had 19 points and Elise Magro and Kelly Vuz 16 apiece.
The game marked the Castleton debut of West Rutland post player Elizabeth Bailey.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU grabs second
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Castleton University wrestling team finished second to Augsburg University at the Citrus Invitational.
Castleton’s Nick Roeger won the tournament at 149 pounds, getting a 3-2 decision in the championship match.
Michael Angers was second at 165 losing a 3-2 decision in the championship match.
Michael Gonyea was third at 133 getting the pin on Austin Gabbert in the third-place match.
Sam Wilkins was third at 184, winning by 7-5 decision in the third-place match.
Chance Lapier was third at 197, winning in a 19-5 major decision.
Kaya Bogle, Logan Dubuque, Syrus Colon and Abbas Abdulrahman fourth-place finishes for the Spartans.
INDOOR T&F
GM shines
BURLINGTON — The Green Mountain indoor track and field team was sixth among boys teams at their meet at the University of Vermont on Thursday.
For Green Mountain, Mitchell Rounds earned top honors in the boys long jump with a jump of 5.83 meters and eighth in 55-meter hurdles with a time of 9.87 seconds.
Ben Munukka was second in the high jump with a jump of 1.75 meters and seventh in the boys 55-meter dash with a time of 7.22 seconds.
Fair Haven’s Luke Williams was 10th in the 55 meters with a time of 7.27 seconds and teammate Patrick Stone was 25th. Williams was also second behind Rounds in the long jump with a jump of 5.80 meters.
Nathaniel Young was 29th in that race, but had his best result of the day in the boys shot put where he was 13th with a throw of 9.49 meters. Patrick Stone was a spot behind in 14th at 9.32 meters.
GM’s Jackson Ruhlin (8.97 meters) and Evan Hayes (8.59 meters) were just ahead of Rutland’s Jahmalie McKenzie in the boys shot put.
Springfield’s Damian Stagner was 18th in the boys 600 meters and Ari Cioffi was 37th among 55 competitors in the 55-meter dash.
In the girls 55-meter dash, Fair Haven’s Alexandra Williams took second in 7.84 seconds. Teammate Olivia Almeida was sixth in 8.16 seconds.
Green Mountain’s Berkley Hutchins was 22nd and Luna Burkland was 32nd, while Springfield’s Ari Cioffi was 37th.
Alexandra Williams was a third-place finisher in the 300 meters in 45.46 seconds.
In the girls 600 meters, the Slaters’ Isabella Carrara took ninth in 1:59.24 and Green Mountain’s Grace Tyrrell was 12th in 2:05.78.
Fair Haven’s Ava Shull was sixth in the 1000 meters with a time of 3:39.88. Rutland’s Calle Alexander was seventh with a time of 3:41.49.
The Ravens’ Dierdre Lillie had her best showing in the girls 55-meter hurdles, taking fifth with a time of 11.02 seconds. Just head of Lillie was GM’s Tyrrell, finishing in 10.54 seconds.
Lillie was also 23rd in the 300 meters in 53.50 seconds and 17th in the 600 meters, a spot ahead of teammate Emily Wigmore.
In the girls 4x200 relay, Fair Haven’s team of Almeida, Carrara, Alexandra Williams and Ella Kuehn was third and Green Mountain’s Tyrrell, Hutchins, Kyra Burbela and Karen Vargas were ninth.
Hutchins was fourth in the girls shot put with a toss of 8.30 meters and Burkland was eighth. Burbela was 13th in long jump.
The Slaters’ 4x400 team of Almeida, Carrara, Shull and Alexandra Williams was third.
Fair Haven got a 16th-place finish from Vivian Ladabouche in the shot put and a 19th-place finish from Aunnika Brannock in the long jump.
The Fair Haven girls were seventh in the team scoring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.