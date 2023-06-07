The Vermont Principals’ Association announced the dates and times for the state championship games set for this weekend.
The Division I boys lacrosse state championship game at the University of Vermont between No. 1 South Burlington and No. 3 Middlebury highlights the night’s action at 7 p.m.
Also on Friday is the Division II baseball final between No. 6 Milton and the winner of the No. 1 Missisquoi Valley-No. 4 Peoples Academy at Centennial Field at 6:30 p.m. and the Division II softball final between No. 2 Mount Abraham and No. 5 Middlebury at Castleton University at 5 p.m.
Saturday has a jam-packed slate of games, kicking off with the Division I softball final between No. 1 BFA-St. Albans and No. 2 Mount Anthony at 11 a.m.
Following that game in Castleton is the Division IV title game between No. 1 West Rutland and No. 3 Blue Mountain at 2 p.m. and the Division III championship between No. 1 Oxbow and No. 2 Thetford Academy at 5 p.m.
Norwich University plays host to the Division II lacrosse state finals. The girls title game between No. 2 U-32 and No. 5 Woodstock kicks it off at 12 p.m. and the boys game between No. 1 Hartford and No. 3 Mount Anthony follows at 3 p.m.
Three baseball state finals will be on tap at Centennial Field on Saturday. The Division III final between No. 3 Thetford and No. 5 White River Valley is at 11 a.m., the Division I final between No. 1 CVU and No. 3 MAU is at 2:30 p.m. and the Division IV final between No. 1 Blue Mountain and No. 6 Arlington is at 6:30 p.m.
UVM hosts the Division I girls lacrosse final between No. 1 Burr and Burton Academy and No. 2 CVU at 12 p.m. and South Burlington hosts the Ultimate finals at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
On Thursday, the UVM played host to the Division III boys lacrosse final between No. 1 Mount Abraham and No. 3 Montpelier and Stowe hosted the girls tennis final between the Raiders and CVU.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Midd honors
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men’s tennis players Aidan Harris and Noah Laber have been named to the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) All-America teams. Laber landed a spot on the singles and doubles teams, while Harris received praise in doubles.
The All-American award marks the second-straight year that Harris has earned the accolade after picking up laurels last spring as a doubles pair.
Harris teamed up with Laber in doubles play in the top spot of the lineup and finished the season as the 10th-ranked tandem in the ITA national rankings.
The duo was tabbed to the All-NESCAC First Team and was selected to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship this season.
Harris is a two-time All-NESCAC Second Team singles honoree, owning an 11-8 overall mark while playing most of the season in the second spot.
He was a perfect 3-0 in his matches at No. 1 this year.
Laber earned the All-American award for the second time in as many seasons, teaming with Harris as a doubles tandem last spring.
Laber concluded his season by earning a spot in the NCAA Singles Championship and ended his season ranked fourth nationally in singles by the ITA.
He played in the top spot in both singles and doubles this season, landing a spot on the All-NESCAC First Team for each.
In singles, Laber owned a stellar 14-4 record primarily at #1.
The Panther qualified this spring with Harris for the NCAA Doubles Championship.
Middlebury women’s tennis players Amy Delman and Sahana Raman also received the honor. Raman earned a spot on the singles and doubles teams, while Delman was lauded alongside Raman for doubles play.
The All-American award is the first of Delman’s career.
Delman was named to the All-NESCAC First Team for doubles this season.
Along with Raman, the tandem had an unblemished 12-0 record in the #1 spot and finished as the second-ranked doubles pair in the region and 10th nationally.
The Panther concluded the season ranked 17th in the ITA Northeast region in singles.
Raman picked up her second All-American accolade after earning the award for singles last year.
Raman wrapped up her season by advancing to the NCAA Quarterfinals in the national singles tournament.
She ended her season ranked fourth in the ITA Northeast region and ninth nationally.
The Panther holds a career record of 43-11 in singles competition and won 19 times this season (19-7).
In doubles, the sophomore paired up with Delman as a part of Middlebury’s top duo that finished second in the region and 10th in the nation, while going undefeated (12-0) in the top spot.