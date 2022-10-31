The Vermont Principals' Association announced the sites and start times for the soccer, field hockey and volleyball state championships set for this weekend.
In Division I soccer, the girls final will be Sunday at 1 p.m. and the boys final will be at 4 p.m. at Norwich University.
In Division II soccer, the boys final will be Saturday at 10 a.m. and the girls final will be 1 p.m. at South Burlington High School.
In Division III soccer, the girls final will be Friday at 5 p.m. and boys final will be Saturday at 5 p.m., both at Applejack Stadium in Manchester.
In Division IV soccer, the girls final will be at Saturday at 12 p.m. and the boys final will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Applejack Stadium.
The field hockey state championships will be Saturday at the University of Vermont with start times of 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Which games will fall into certain slots will be determined by teams and travel.
The volleyball championships will be Sunday at St. Michael's College with the boys final at 4 p.m. and the girls final at 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
Crossman tabbed
KILLINGWORTH, Conn. — After helping Castleton to a 37-13 win over Alfred State on Saturday afternoon, Castleton University football's Noah Crossman earned Eastern Collegiate Football Conference Special Teams Player of the Week recognition on Monday afternoon.
The senior kicker had a league-high seven points among kickers, knocking through 4 of 4 extra-point attempts and hitting his only field-goal attempt—a 21-yarder—in the victory.
Crossman also pinned Alfred State deep with his only punt of the afternoon, hitting a 51-yard bomb that gave the Pioneers the ball at their own 13-yard line. He also averaged 54 yards per kickoff on seven chances.
The award is the first of the season for Crossman, who also landed ECFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors one time in 2021.
Castleton has this Saturday off, but returns to the field on Saturday, Nov. 12, when it travels to Anna Maria for the regular-season finale.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
DiCicco tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) announced its weekly awards for games played through Sunday.
Castleton University's Kirsten DiCicco earned Goaltender of the Week.
DiCicco had a shutout and led the Spartans to a 3-0 victory over the Rivier Raiders on Saturday in their home-opener.
MEN'S SOCCER
Castleton honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After an upset victory over UMass Boston that clinched home field advantage for the opening round of the upcoming LEC playoffs, Castleton University men's soccer's Matt Spiller and Andres Soto-Burgos were named the LEC Co-Rookie and Goalkeeper of the Week, as released by the conference Monday.
Despite spending much of the game in their own half, it took just one opportunity for Castleton to jump out to a 1-0 lead via Spillers' score in the 55th minute. Pressing high after turning over the ball, the freshman won it back inside Beacon territory, beating one defender with pace before sending a rocket just inside the post to put the Spartans ahead.
The goal was Spiller's third of the year to go along with his team-high five assists, placing him at second on the team in points with 11.
While Spiller's goal was ultimately the decider in Saturday's contest, the masterclass put on between the posts by Soto-Burgos was also crucial to Castleton's win.
The senior saved all seven shots he faced in the contest, with his game highlighted by a beautiful diving save to his right with just under 19 minutes left to keep the Spartans up one. The win marked the first time that UMass Boston has been shut out by an LEC opponent all season.
FIELD HOCKEY
Jaquin honored
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Chance Jaquin of the Castleton University field hockey team earned her first career Little East Conference accolade Monday as the freshman defender was named the league's Defensive Player of the Week.
Anchoring the defense in a pair of 3-2 victories over Keene State and Bridgewater State, Jaquin held the Owls under their then-2.88 goal average and limited their shots to nine (below their 15.7 average). Jaquin added her first assist in Tuesday's win against KSC and chipped in another against the Bears on Saturday.
Jaquin is the first Spartan to earn LEC defensive recognition and follows Zoe Martin as one of two freshmen who have collected weekly awards this season.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton clinic
CASTLETON — Castleton University men's basketball coach Paul Culpo will be running their annual winter basketball clinic beginning Sunday. This clinic is for boys and girls K-8th grade and held at Castleton's Glenbrook Gymnasium. For more information, please email Coach Culpo at Paul.culpo@castleton.edu.
