MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After tallying five points on two goals and three assists in a 1-1 weekend for the Spartans, Castleton University men's hockey's Andrew Stefura was named the New England Hockey Conference Player of the Week.
The sophomore entered this past weekend's Terry Moran Invitational having registered a point in four of his last five games, and he continued that trend with a two-goal, one-assist effort in Friday night's victory over Franklin Pierce.
Stefura would score his first of the night — that also served as the eventual game-winner — minutes into the second period, before adding a helper later on in the frame and a second score in the third to clinch the 5-1 win.
In Saturday's championship game against Saint Anselm, the Boston native helped lead a triumphant comeback attempt that fell just short, adding a third-period assist in a 4-3 loss to the Hawks, extending his point streak to four games.
Nine games into the season, Stefura has already surpassed his goal count from a season ago and currently leads the team in scores (5), points (9), and ranks fourth on the team in assists (4). His two game-winners and four powerplay goals also lead the Spartans, with the latter also ranking him first in the NEHC.
Stefura and the Spartans return to action Friday with a matchup against top-ranked Hobart College. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Carlsson tabbed
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The New England Hockey Conference named Moa Carlsson of the Castleton University women's hockey team the league's Rookie of the Week on Monday.
In the Spartans' lone contest last week, Carlsson used her impeccable speed to help engineer a coast-to-coast goal against the No. 1 seeded Middlebury Panthers. Carlsson gained possession near the Spartan goal in the game's eighth minute, then maneuvered through the Panther defense to give a feed to Samantha Lawler who scored a game-tying goal.
This marks Carlsson's first career accolade since arriving in the Green Mountain State. The Swedish freshman has been a key piece in Castleton's offense thus far, notching two goals and two assists on the season with a team-best plus-4 goal differential in conference action.
