CASTLETON — Vermont State University Castleton has named Ed Stephenson as its men's lacrosse head coach. Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett made the announcement on Wednesday.
"We're excited to have Ed on board to lead the men's lacrosse program," said Barrett. "He has a long history of coaching the game at a high level and we feel that his coaching philosophy, energy, and outlook will be a great fit at Castleton."
Stephenson has spent nearly three decades coaching collegiate lacrosse, including 19 seasons as a head coach. During his lengthy tenure at Division I, Stephenson's teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament on five occasions and made 10 appearances in the America East Tournament. Stephenson's focus on academics pairs well with the NCAA Division III model, as his programs have historically thrived in the classroom by earning top academic team accolades a total of 10 times across two different America East institutions.
His NCAA Division I stops include University of Maryland Baltimore County, Binghamton University, Towson, and UMass Lowell. At both Binghamton and UMass Lowell, Stephenson built the programs from scratch.
"I'd like to thank Tim Barrett, the search committee, and all of the coaches and staff I met on my visit," said Stephenson. "I am so impressed with the people of VTSU Castleton and I'm looking forward to working alongside them."
"I'm excited to meet the team, parents, and alumni and build on the incredible Spartan pride that is already in place," Stephenson continued. "We will begin working immediately with the team to establish our core values, leadership objectives, and our team standards."
On top of his lengthy coaching career, Stephenson was a highly-regarded collegiate player at Towson, earning All-America honors before playing professional indoor lacrosse following his graduation. In 1991, Stephenson represented Team USA at the Summer International Exhibition Tournament where the team went unbeaten to claim the tournament championship.
Stephenson will officially begin on Tuesday, September 5.
Castleton finished 4-13 and 1-7 in the Little East Conference last season.
H.S. GOLF
Serafin medals
MANCHESTER — Mill River sophomore golfer Mattie Serafin opened his season in style, earning medalist honors at Equinox Golf Club on Wednesday.
Serafin was the lone golfer to shoot below 40 in the nine-hole match, shooting a 39. Teammate Max McKee shot 59.
Burr and Burton Academy was paced by Noah Rourke, who shot a 40. Grayson Rourke also was under 50, shooting a 45.
JD Drew led Long Trail School with a 47 and Peter Jobson led Arlington with a 55.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Midd ranked 1st
MIDDLEBURY — The National Field Hockey Coaches Association came out with its Division III preseason poll with Middlebury College ranked No. 1 in the nation.
The Panthers picked up 1,771 points and had 68 of the 71 first-place votes. The other first-place votes went to No. 2 Johns Hopkins (one first-place vote) and No. 4 Salisbury (two first-place votes).
Middlebury has won the last five Division III national championships and won six of the last seven titles.
The Panthers open the 2023 season on Sept. 5, hosting Vermont State University Castleton, the defending Little East Conference champion.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
VTSU picked 9th
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Vermont State University Castleton women's tennis team was picked to finish ninth in the Little East Conference's Preseason Coaches' Poll, earning 10 points.
The UMass Boston women’s tennis team was picked to repeat as Little East Conference (LEC) champions. The reigning LEC regular season and tournament champs totaled 59 points and were awarded six first-place votes.
The Beacons posted an overall record of 12-4 last season on their way to capturing their first-ever LEC regular season and tournament championships. UMass Boston was 8-0 in league play during the regular season, and captured the tournament crown following a 5-1 semifinal win over UMass Dartmouth and a 5-2 championship final triumph over five-time defending LEC champion Rhode Island College.
The Corsairs (12-6, 5-3 LEC) were picked to finish second in the LEC this season after totaling 54 points and receiving the remaining three first-place votes, while the Anchorwomen (11-2, 7-1 LEC) edged out Bridgewater State (9-5, 6-2 LEC) for third-place in the poll by a single point. Plymouth State (6-7, 4-4 LEC) and Western Connecticut (6-13, 2-6 LEC) round out the projected six-team LEC tournament field.