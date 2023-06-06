Two-time defending Division I girls tennis champion Stowe will get a shot at nabbing a 3-peat, following a 7-0 state semifinal victory against No. 2 seed Rutland on Tuesday at White Memorial Park.
RHS's No. 1 doubles duo of Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer put up a big fight in their final high school match, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Morgan McKenna and Parker Reeves.
Lucy Andrus and Harper Freund cruised in the other doubles match, winning 6-0, 6-0 against Caroline McCormack and Sadie Lewis.
The most competitive singles match came at No. 5 singles, where Rutland's Emma Barclay won a trio games in the second set of a straight sets loss to Lula Paumgarten.
Julie Biedermann won 6-1, 6-1 against Arikka Patorti at No. 1 singles. Charlotte Stevens won 6-0, 6-0 against Anna Gallipo at No. 2 singles. Gabby Doehla won 6-1, 6-1 against Abbey Watelet at No. 3 and Kate Tilgner won 6-0, 6-1 against Bethany Solari.
Rutland finished the season with a 13-3 record.
No. 3 Stowe will host No. 4 seed CVU in the Division I state championship match.
BASEBALL
Milton 3, Fair Haven 1
MILTON — The No. 7 seed Fair Haven baseball team's season came to an end on the doorstep of a state finals berth. The Slaters fell to No. 6 Milton 3-1 in Tuesday's Division II semifinal.
"We had ample opportunities, but we couldn't get guys around," said Fair Haven coach Adam Greenlese.
The Slaters scored their lone run in the fifth inning, where Carson Babbie singled home Sawyer Ramey. Ramey had three hits on the day.
Fair Haven had some baserunning gaffes that were super costly and upended momentum multiple times, according to Greenlese.
Evan Gorton, Hunter McClellan and Brenden Besaw had RBIs for the Yellowjackets.
Babbie was effective, pitching 5 1/3 innings of four-hit ball for the Slaters and Alex Patch finished the other two outs.
Fair Haven finishes at 11-8, while Milton takes a 12-6 mark into the Division II state championship game.
Thetford 11, GM 0
CHESTER — The No. 3 seed Thetford baseball team put an end to a dominant season for No. 2 Green Mountain, topping the Chieftains 11-0 in the Division III semifinals on Tuesday.
Tanner Swisher took the loss for GM, pitching one inning, while Xander Oshoniyi pitched five innings for the Panthers, striking out six.
Oshoniyi had two hits, as did Thomas Amber, Dempsey McGovern and Andrew Spooner. Amber drove in three runs and McGovern drove in two.
Green Mountain finished the season with a 16-2 record.
The Panthers (12-6) will play No. 5 White River Valley in the D-III title game.
BOYS LACROSSE
Midd 9, CVU 5
HINESBURG — There will be a new face atop the Division I boys lacrosse mountain. Seconded-seeded CVU was knocked off by No. 3 Middlebury 9-5 in a Division I semifinal on Tuesday.
The loss snapped a nine-year run of D-I state championships for the Redhawks.
Leading the way for the Tigers were Logan McNulty (three goals), Toby Draper (one goal, three assists), Gus Hodde (one goal, two assists) Owen Lawton (one goal, one assist), Evan Kurizo (two goals) and Angus Blackwell (one goal).
Middlebury goalie Kegan Brown made 10 saves.
The Tigers are going back to the state finals for the first time in eight years and are set to play No. 1 South Burlington, a 13-12 winner against Burr and Burton Academy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 13, Essex 11
MANCHESTER — The top-seeded Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse team is headed to its third Division I state title game in four years, beating No. 4 Essex 13-11 on Tuesday.
Paige Samuelson led the charge for the Bulldogs with five goals. Brooke Weber had three goals and an assist, while Mai-Liis Edwards had three goals. Piper Morgan and Emma Thomas scored a goal apiece, while Grace McDonald, Sadie Stefanak and Lisa King had an assist.
BBA goalie Maizie Rukat made four saves.
The Hornets were led by Brea Montague with six goals.
BBA (17-1) plays No. 2 CVU in the D-I finals. The Redhawks beat South Burlington 12-11 on Tuesday.
GOLF
VT Am Qualifier
On Tuesday, Rutland Country Club played host to the first of four 2023 men's Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifiers taking place around the state.
Mount Anthony Country Club's Ryan Bloomer was the medalist in Tuesday's qualifier, shooting a 2-under 68 on the par 70 RCC course.
Others qualifiers were Champlain Country Club's Bryan Smith (1-over, 71), Rutland Country Club's Samuel Major (1-over, 71), Rutland Country Club's Frankie Sanborn (2-over, 72), Manchester Country Club's Mathew Prendergast (6-over, 76), Rutland Country Club's Sebastian Pell (6-over, 76), Country Club of Barre's Cody Sleeper (7-over, 77), Lakeside Golf Club's Kyle Blanchard (8-over, 78), Rutland Country Club's Tim McAuliffe (10-over, 80), Lakeside Golf Club's Bryan Pell (10-over, 80) and Dorset Field Club's Ben Swinarton (10-over, 80).
