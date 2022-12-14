STOWE — Rutland's attack came alive in the second period when it put three goals on the board in a span of 43 seconds but that blitz was not quite enough as Stowe earned a 5-3 victory in Wednesday night's boys hockey game.
Those quick strikes from Rutland came from Graham Seidner, Cam Rider and Aiden Goode.
The Raiders had scored a goal in the opening period but Rutland's answer with the three quick goals and the 3-1 lead looked as thought it might be enough.
"We had control of the game," Rutland coach Mike Anderson said.
But Stowe had the answer.
The game left both teams with a record of 1-1. Stowe rebounded from an 8-3 loss to South Burlington in its opener.
Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso had 20 saves.
Rutland hosts St. Johnnsbury at Spartan Arena on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Middlebury 45, OV 39
MIDDLEBURY — Otter Valley fought back from a 23-15 halftime deficit to tie the game in the fourth quarter but Middlebury pulled away to a 45-39 victory in the boys basketball opener.
"It was a great effort and a good first game," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said. "It was a back-and-forth game."
Stark said some of those characteristics of a first game like "first-game jitters and missed foul shots" were part of the night.
Ben Adams led the Otters with 11 points. Logan Letourneau, Matt Bryant and Lucas Politano added six points apiece.
Penn Riney led the 1-0 Tigers with 10 points.
FH, Springfield ppd.
FAIR HAVEN — Wednesday night's boys basketball game between Springfield and Fair Haven scheduled to be played in Fair haven was postponed due to illness in Springfield.
WRESTLING
BBA 42, Fair Haven 30
FAIR HAVEN — "We are lean on numbers but not on heart," Fair Haven coach Scott Shaddock said following his team's 42-30 loss to Burr and Burton Academy on Wednesday night.
In the weight classes where the Slaters were able to wrestle, they went 12-0 with 11 pins and once decision.
There is a lot of winning going on in the DeLong family for the Slaters. Paityn DeLong came out of the night with a 3-2 record for the season and her twin brother Colton DeLong stayed perfect at 5-0.
Trey Lee is also 5-0 for the Slaters, Liam Robinson 1-0 and Connor Sawyer 3-2.
The Slaters will be at Granville on Saturday and will compete in the Hubie Wagner Invitational in Middlebury, Dec. 27-28.
A highlight of the season will be on New Year's Even when when Fair Haven hosts the Slater Duals when teams like Oneonta, Granville, Mount Anthony, Springfield, Colchester and Mill River will be in the house.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Midd on a streak
The Middlebury College women's basketball team will take a 6-3 record and a three-game winning streak int the new semester when the Panthers compete in the Judy Pearson '85 Memorial Tournament hosted by Babson College.
Middlebury will play the host Babson team on Dec. 30.
The Beavers are 7-0 at ranked No. 9 nationally in Division III.
BOWLING
Wilbur rolls 300 again
Rutland Bowlerama employee Jon Wilbur rolled his 152nd 300 game this week.
MEN"S SOCCER
UVM ranking
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Vermont men's soccer team has cracked the nation's top five for the first time in program history, earning the No. 4 ranking. The United Soccer Coaches released their final poll of the 2022 men's soccer season on Tuesday.
The Catamounts garnered a total of 168 points, including one first-place vote, for their highest ranking in program history.
UVM first cracked the nation's Top-25 this season in Week 4 (Sept. 24), owning a 5-1-1 mark at No. 22. UVM climbed inside the Top-20 the following week with the No. 15 ranking.
The 2022 Catamounts surpassed the previous program-high of No. 11, earning the No. 10 spot in Week 8 (Oct. 18). Vermont eventually grabbed the No. 8 ranking in Week 10 (Nov. 1) after defeating conference rival No. 21 New Hampshire 2-1 at Virtue Field.
