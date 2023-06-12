The North-South Senior Softball Games will be held June 30 and July 1.
The high school all-star event will feature three games. The teams will play two games on June 30 at 4 and 6 p.m. and the next day there will be a game at 11 a.m.
The Hanover Lions "Byrne Cup" Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games take place at Hanover High School in New Hampshire on June 24 with the best high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire facing off. The women's game will be at 12:30 p.m. with the men playing at 3 p.m.
There is no North-South game for high school baseball but the Vermont senior baseball players will have their Twin State clash with New Hampshire on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University.
The summer high school all-star scene for soccer will also be at Hanover High School on July 15 for the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
The best seniors in Vermont will be showcased against their New Hampshire counterparts with the women's game beginning at 1 p.m. and the men's scheduled for 4 p.m.
The granddaddy of all the Vermont-New Hampshire all-star games arrives on Saturday, Aug. 5 with the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual football classic.
The game will be played at Castleton University with the earliest kickoff (11:30 a.m.) since the game made its debut in 1954.
TRACK & FIELD
New Englands
BANGOR, Maine — A handful of local athletes competed in the New England high school track and field championships over the weekend.
Rutland's Erin Geisler finished 22nd in the girls 3200-meter race with a time of 11:56.31.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon was 26th in the boys 100-meter dash preliminaries with a time of 11.94 seconds. Fair Haven's boys 4x100 relay team was 27th in their race.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Fusion tied
BARDONIA, N.Y. — After 90 plus minutes of soccer, Vermont Fusion and Clarkstown Soccer Club walked away with a scoreless draw.
Fusion moves to 3-0-2, in first place with 11 points, while Clarkstown is just one point behind with a record of 3-0-1.
Coach John O'Connor described the game as a "tale of two halves." He noted that Fusion defended well in the first half but Clarkstown got the more threatening chances, although nothing clear cut. In the second half Fusion dictated the game, winning more 50-50 balls and created the best scoring chances.
Fusion netminder Erin Murphy did an excellent job managing the game and controlling the tempo, while the centerback international duo of Nour Noujaim and Erika Haugen bottled up Clarkstown top scorer Kelly Brady, limiting her ability to influence the game. Midfielder Maddie Kiely provided valuable minutes and looked very dangerous on the right flank.
Fusion returns home for a big game against the New York Shockers at Applejack Stadium on June 17 at 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
CVU 6, MAU 0
BURLINGTON — The top-seeded CVU baseball team earned its third Division I title since 2019, beating No. 3 Mount Anthony 6-0 on Saturday at Centennial Field.
Travis Stroh had a three-run home run that pushed the Redhawks' lead to six in the second inning.
Stephen Rickert took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before MAU's Colby Granger broke it up.
BM 9, Arlington 0
BURLINGTON — Evan Dennis keyed the top-seeded Blue Mountain baseball team in its 9-0 Division IV state championship win against No. 6 Arlington on Saturday at Centennial Field.
Dennis threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 18 batters to lead the Bucks to the championship.
Thetford 6, WRV 0
BURLINGTON — The No. 3 seed Thetford Academy baseball team shut out No. 5 White River Valley 6-0 in the Division III state championship game on Saturday at Centennial Field.
It was the Panthers' first state title in 37 years.
Xander Oshoniyi took a no-hitter into the seventh, but it was broken up by a Ty Couture single.
Peoples 7, Milton 6
BURLINGTON — The No. 4 seed Peoples Academy baseball team inched out a 7-6 win against No. 6 Milton to claim the Division II state title on Friday night at Centennial Field.
The championship was the third in a row for the Wolves, who won their previous two state titles in Division III.
BOYS LACROSSE
SB 14, Middlebury 6
BURLINGTON — The top-seeded South Burlington boys lacrosse team bested Middlebury 14-6 in the Division I state championship game on Friday at Virtue Field.
It was the Wolves' first state championship since 2012.
Hartford 7, MAU 6
NORTHFIELD — The top-seeded Hartford boys lacrosse team survived a tough challenge from No. 3 Mount Anthony to win the Division II state championship 7-6 on Saturday at Norwich University.
The Hurricanes finished the season a perfect 18-0.