WEST RUTLAND — The Slate Valley softball team edged Ticonderoga 10-9 with what SV coach Garrett Combs called "the comeback of all comebacks."
Slate Valley had to battle back from a 9-2 deficit to hike their record to 2-0 in Tri-County Middle League action.
Olivia Outslay logged the victory in relief of starting pitcher Tori Raymond.
The centerpiece of the comeback was a grand slam home run by Rutland High School's Alivia Morris. Morris' blast tightened the game up at 9-7.
Rhi Lubaszewski followed her with a booming triple and then scored on a passed ball to make it a one-run game.
Outslay singled and scored on an error to tie the game.
Morris doubled and Lubaszewski drove her home with another triple for the winning run.
Slate Valley will take a 2-0 record to Warrensburg on Tuesday.
West Rutland 16, Corinth 2
CORINTH, N.Y. — The West Rutland softball team breezed to a 16-2 victory on Thursday evening against Corinth.
LEGION BASEBALL
Post 31 postponed
BENNINGTON — Rutland Post 31 made the trip to Bennington Post 13 on Thursday but when they arrived there was a downpour that turned the diamond into a quagmire and postponed the game.
The game will now be on Wednesday in Bennington at 5:30 p.m.
CASTLETON LACROSSE
McDougall shifts roles
CASTLETON —After 12 seasons at the helm of the Vermont State University Castleton men's lacrosse program, Bo McDougall is stepping down to pursue a new role as the Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement for the university, said Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett.
"Leading the men's lacrosse program for the past 12 years has been one of the great joys of my life," said McDougall. "I'm grateful to each and every one of my former student-athletes, and their families, for entrusting me to play a role in their lives. I thank each of them for playing an equally important role in mine."
McDougall won 93 games over his Castleton coaching career. His seven seasons of 10 or more wins make him the winningest coach in Castleton lacrosse's storied history. He patrolled the sidelines for two North Atlantic Conference Championships-2012 and 2014-and was named NAC Coach of the Year three times: 2012, 2013 and 2018. His 2013 squad that went 15-4 holds the program record for single-season victories, and he coached one of the highest-scoring individuals in NCAA Division III history in Zach Davidson.
H.S. SPORTS
Fall sports meeting
Any high school student interested in playing a fall sport must attend the sports information meeting on Wednesday Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the RHS gym with a parent or guardian. High School practices will start Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.
Any middle school student interested in playing a fall sport must attend the sports information meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the RHS gym. A parent/guardian must attend this meeting with their child. Middle School practices will start on Monday, Aug. 28.
Please be sure your child has had a physical within the last two years and the Rutland City Public Schools physical form is on file in the RHS Athletic Office. If you are unsure please call Mike Norman at 770-1081 or email: mike.norman@rcpsvt.org.
To register online, please follow the link below, sign up for an account & follow the prompts beginning July 10, 2023. You will need to register each child individually, under the sport they wish to participate in, but in the future will be able to auto fill their information & update as needed. To fill out the form, visit, https://formreleaf.com/organizations/rutland-high-school.