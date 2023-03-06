The Southern Vermont League announced its all-opponent teams for girls basketball.
In the A Division, the first team all-stars were Rutland's Karsyn Bellomo and Anna Moser, Burr and Burton's Nevaeh Camp, Brattleboro's Reece Croutworst and Mount Anthony's Madisyn Moore.
A Division honorable mentions were Rutland's Ryleigh Hughes, Jasmine Evans and Mackenzie McLaughlin, MAU's Taeya Guetti and Alle George, Brattleboro's Kaitlyn Pattison and Abby Henry and BBA"s Josie Powers and Ainerose Souza.
The A Division Coach of the Year was Rutland's Nate Bellomo, who led RHS to the Division I semifinals.
The B Division first-team all-stars were Fair Haven's Brittney Love and Lily Briggs, Springfield's Macie Stagner, Hartford's Charlotte Jasmin and Windsor's Sydney Perry and Sophia Rockwood.
B Division honorable mentions were Fair Haven's Izzy Cole, Kate Hadwen and Alana Williams, Otter Valley's Anna Lee, Windsor's Audrey Rupp and Springfield's Sephi Steele.
The B Division Coach of the Year was Fair Haven's Kyle Wilson, who led the Slaters to the Division II semifinals.
The C Division first-team all-stars were West Rutland's Peyton Guay and Arianna Coombs, White River Valley's Ella Perreault and Tanner Drury, Green Mountain's Riley Paul and Leland & Gray's Maggie Parker.
C Division honorable mentions were West Rutland's Aubrey Beaulieu, Mallory Hogan and Kennah Wright-Chapman, Bellows Falls' Laura Kamel, Delaney Lockerby and Veronica Moore, Leland & Gray's Hannah Greenwood, Sam Morse and Mary Sanderson, Rivendell's Ryleigh Butler, Ashlyn Rhoades and Jillian Barry and Green Mountain's Callie Spaulding.
The C Division Coach of the Year was West Rutland's Carl Serrani, after leading Westside to an undefeated season and Division IV title.
The D Division first-team all-stars were Arlington's Sidney Herrington and Taylor Wilkins, Poultney's Hannah Welch, Proctor's Isabel Greb and Jenna Davine, Long Trail's Olivia Cole-Bugay and Mount St. Joseph's Haylee Rivers.
D Division honorable mentions were Poultney's Emily Handley and Kaitlyn DeBonis, Mill River's Cheyenne Hoyle, Long Trail's Camilla Marcy and Molly Luikart, Arlington's Lily Hosley and MSJ's Lauryn Charron.
The D Division Coach of the Year was Arlington's Mikayla Dambrackas, who led the Eagles to the D-IV semifinals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dream Dozen
HINESBURG — The Vermont Basketball Coaches' Association announced the 2022-2023 Dream Dozen selections.
The honor highlights the best underclassmen basketball players in the state, who will be honored at the VBCA Senior All-Star games at CVU on March 18.
The Division I and II honorees are: Sabine Brueck, North Country; Brooke'lyn Robinson, Lyndon; Anna Moser, Rutland; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Charlotte Jasmin, Hartford; Macie Stagner, Springfield; Bree McDonald, Nylah Mitchell Burlington; Marlie Bushey, Milton; Evie Pirie, Lamoille; Elyse MacDonough, Kelli Cieplicki, Rice.
The Division III and IV honorees are: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Caitlyn Davison, Hazen; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Sydney Perry, Sophia Rockwood, Windsor; Destiny Campbell, Williamstown; Tanner Drury, Ashlyn Rhoades, White River Valley; Addie Cadwell, Thetford; Kyrielle Deuso, Richford; Callie Spaulding, Green Mountain.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Time changes
The Vermont Principals' Association announced a reshuffling of Saturday's Division II, III and IV state championship games at the Barre Auditorium.
The Division IV game will be at noon, the Division III game will be at 3:45 p.m. and the Division II game will be at 7:30 p.m.
Montpelier 60, Spaulding 53
BARRE — The No. 4 seed Montpelier boys basketball team advanced to the Division II state championship game with a 60-53 win against No. 1 Spaulding in Monday's Division II semifinal at the Barre Auditorium.
The loss was the first of the season for the Crimson Tide, who had beaten the Solons twice in the regular season.
Carson Cody hit five 3-pointers, went 5 of 5 from the foul line and finished with 30 points to pace the Solons.
Montpelier (20-3) plays the winner of the No. 2 Fair Haven-No. 3 North Country game, in Saturday's state final at 7:30 p.m.
MVC 47, Long Trail 46
BARRE — Abel Goodwin hit a game-winning shot with less than 10 seconds left to send the No. 4 Mid-Vermont Christian boys basketball team to its first Division IV state championship game, beating No. 1 Long Trail 47-46 Monday at the Barre Auditorium.
LTS led by eight points going into the fourth, but the Eagles went on a run that closed the gap.
Mid-Vermont (18-5) plays the winner of the D-IV semifinal between No. 2 Rivendell and No. 3 Danville, in Saturday's state championship game at noon.
CVU 64, BFA-St. Albans 40
BURLINGTON — The top-seeded CVU boys basketball team cruised into the Division I final, beating BFA-St. Albans 64-40 Monday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
CVU led by 11 at the break and continued to add on in the second half.
The Redhawks (21-1) play No. 2 Rice in the D-I state championship game on Saturday at 7 p.m. at the University of Vermont.
Rice 76, Brattleboro 49
BURLINGTON — The No. 2 Rice boys basketball team bested No. 6 Brattleboro 76-49 in the Division I semifinals on Monday at Patrick Gymnasum.
The Green Knights led by 13 at the half.
Rice (18-3) goes for the D-I four-peat on Saturday, playing No. 1 CVU at 7 p.m. at UVM.
MEN'S LACROSSE
CU 6, SUNY Delhi 4
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team opened its home slate with a bang on Monday night, winning 6-4 against SUNY-Delhi at Dave Wolk Stadium.
Despite being out-shot 27-23 (16-12 on goal), the Spartans compiled four first-half goals to take a halftime lead and never look back.
Preston Kozlowski led Castleton with three points on a goal and two assists, while Dawson Nalette scored twice. Sean Kimura had a goal and an assist for a two-point night, while Chris LaBonte and Hunter Sarro added goals of their own. Cam Frankenhoff tallied an assist. Christopher Dindino amassed 12 saves in the game, stopping 75 percent of shots on goal in his first victory as a Spartan.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Orr honored
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton's Riley Orr was named the Little East Conference Pitcher of the Week per league announcement Monday afternoon.
Starting the first game of the Spartans' doubleheader at Stockton on Sunday, Orr tossed 6.0 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. The senior right-hander struck out five Osprey batters with one walk and one HBP.
Orr leads the Castleton pitching corps with a 5.23 ERA and 11 strikeouts through six games, holding opposing offenses to a .184 batting average. The Queensbury, N.Y. native also holds the team's best WHIP at 0.97.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nichols 73, Midd 66
The 16th-ranked Middlebury College men's basketball team mounted a comeback bid late in the second half, but Nichols was able to hold off the Panthers 73-66 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Middlebury ends its season with a 20-6 record, while the Bison advance to the NCAA sectional semifinals.
