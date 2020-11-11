Local runners got their recognition on Wednesday with the Southern Vermont League announcing its 2020 cross country running all-stars.
The SVL champion Rutland boys team had the most representation on the Boys A Division team, with seven Raider runners making the cut.
Leading the charge is Brady Geisler who won the boys race at the SVL championships at Northwood Park. Geisler went on to place 18th at states and finished 21st in the Meet of Champions last weekend.
Karver Butler and Owen Dube-Johnson were second and third at the SVL meet and make the all-star team as well.
Teammates Sam Kay, Max McCalla, Lane Shelton and Ethan Woodbury also made the club.
Fair Haven’s Caleb Barrows was sixth in the SVL championships and is the lone Slater to make the all-star team.
The rest of the A Division team includes: Tenzin Mathes, Nolan Holmes, Brattleboro; Riley Shepherd, Woodstock; Tobin Durham, Thetford Academy.
The Mount Anthony and Rutland girls cross country teams were separated by just a point in the SVL championships and both are well-represented on the A Division all-star list.
MAU has the most selections with six.
Rutland is represented by SVL individual champion Helen Culpo and teammates Sierra McDermott and Annabelle Mahar, who both were in the top five at that meet.
The rest of the Girls A Division all-stars are: Maggie Payne, Chloe Stitcher, Bridget Beal, Kara Hester, Eden White, Ella Saccio, Mount Anthony; Hazel Wagner, Caitlyn Robinson, Brattleboro; Liara Foley, Molly Burnham, Jordyn Jager, Burr and Burton; Abby Broadley, Steph Ager, Victoria Bassette, Bellows Falls; Madelyn Durkee, Thetford Academy.
Small-school SVL individual champion Parker Todd highlights the Boys B Division all-star team. After Todd’s performance at the SVL meet, he finished eighth at the Division III state meet.
Teammates Joe Cijka and Liam Murphy join him on the B Division all-star team.
The rest of the Boys B Division all-stars are: Danny Smith, Ryan Smith, Kaziu Young, Alex Madden, White River Valley; Jack Fournier-Stephens, Finn Sunde, Finn Walther, Hartford; Eric Heitsmith, Willem Bargfrede, Green Mountain.
White River Valley’s Anita Miller and Mill River’s Annika Heintz, who finished first and second in the SVL meet, lead the group of Girls B Division all-stars.
Heintz also finished eighth in the D-III state championship race.
The rest of the B Division all-stars are: Anna Ondre, Alicia Ostrom, Springfield; Kelsey Adams, Otter Valley; Meg MacLaury, Kayla Burnham, Rylee Burnham, Clementine Phillip, Bethany Davis, Hartford; Greta Bernier, Green Mountain.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
HEA returns to play
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced on Wednesday details for its Return to Play plan for the 2020-21 season, including composite league schedules, featuring a double round robin format.
League play will begin on Friday, Nov. 20 for both leagues. Hockey East also announced its NESN schedule through Jan. 1 and news that other games streamed through its partnership with ViacomCBS Digital will be made free to fans all year.
Each of the 11 men’s teams will play 20 league contests while the 10 women’s programs will compete in 18 games that will count toward the final Army ROTC Hockey East Regular Season Standings to determine the 2020-21 Hockey East regular season champion.
Both the men’s and women’s schedules feature weekend home-and-home series and day-of-game travel, with the exception of games involving Maine and Vermont, to allow for consistent testing protocols throughout the season while adhering to all state guidelines.
Three of the final five weekends of regular season play in each league are designated as Flex Weekends. These Flex Weekend contests are tentative and opponents may be adjusted in order to maintain a competitively balanced schedule for each team.
Team schedules were created to best ensure a double round robin regular season for each program.
The schedules were created in consult with Hockey East’s Return to Play Task Force. The Hockey East Return to Play Task Force, comprised of conference and school administrators, team physicians, athletic trainers, facility staff, and equipment managers met consistently over the last several months before making recommendations to league Athletic Directors.
Hockey East will defer to each campus to determine the status of fan attendance for home games in accordance with state and local health and safety guidance. Schools will make individual announcements about fan attendance.
Details on the 2021 Hockey East Tournament formats will be announced at a later date. Schedules are tentative and subject to change.
