The Southern Vermont League continued to announce its all-star teams Wednesday, highlighting the best boys basketball players this winter.
Rutland’s Evan Pockette was named a SVL first team all-star in Division A, joining Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick and Charles Galanes, Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson and Burr and Burton’s Tommy Baker.
The Raiders’ Malik Hendrickson was a honorable mention. Colonels coach Jason Coplan was named the division’s Coach of the Year.
In Division B, Fair Haven’s Kolhby Murray and Sawyer Ramey, Mill River’s Aidan Botti and Tyler Shelvey, Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty and Springfield’s Damian Warner were first team all-stars, along with Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen and Woodstock’s Harrison Morse.
The Slaters’ Aubrey Ramey, Joey Gannon and Zack Ellis, the Minutemen’s Cole Aines and Will Farwell, Otter Valley’s Parker Todd and Dylan Gaboriault, MSJ’s Keegan Chadburn, Jake Williams and Cole Blanchard and the Cosmos’ Noah Zierfus were honorable mentions.
Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost was named Coach of the Year, after leading his team to a Division II state title.
In Division C, Green Mountain’s Dylan McCarthy was named a first team all-star, joining Rivendell’s Zach Gould and Kyle Carter, Twin Valley’s Jack McHale and Izaak Park and White River Valley’s Dominic Craven.
The Chieftains’ Ty Merrill was an honorable mention, while Raptors coach Ross Convertino was Coach of the Year.
In Division D, Poultney’s Heith Mason and Proctor’s Conner McKearin, Brennon Crossmon and Joe Valerio were named first team all-stars, along with Sharon’s Tyler Chapin.
The Phantoms’ Logan Starling and Solomon Parker, the Blue Devils’ Levi Allen, West Rutland’s Ryan Smith, Liam Beaulieu, Kyle Laughlin and Tyler Serrani and Black River’s Calvin Kelley and Josh Lambert were honorable mentions.
Proctor coach Jake Eaton was the division’s Coach of the Year, after leading the Phantoms to the Division IV state title.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dream Dozen announced
The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its girls Dream Dozen, which highlights the best underclassman players in the state.
In Division I/II, the Dream Dozen included: Courtney Brewster, Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven; Kendra Sabotka, Rutland; Sophie Burnes, Enosburg; Caitlyn Dasaro, Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans; Catherine Gilwee, CVU; Carol Herbert, Burr and Burton; McKenna Marsh, North Country; Tanum Nelson, Harwood; Kale Tornwini, Burlington; Paige Winter, Essex.
In Division III/IV, the Dream Dozen included: Elizabeth Bailey, Kiana Grabowski, West Rutland; Maggie McKearin, Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor; Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Sarah Howe, White River Valley; Tia Martinez, Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Piper Mattsson, Northfield; Schuylar Nolan, Arlington; Emma Parkin, Oxbow; Emi Vaughn, Thetford.
The boys Dream Dozen was announced last week.
The VBCA also honored the state’s 1,000-point scorers. In Division I/II, that list included Fair Haven’s Coloutti, St. Johnsbury’s Josie Choiniere and Logan Wendell, Bellows Falls’ Ryan Kelly, Mount Anthony’s Grace Mahar and Rice’s Michel Ndayishimiye.
In Division III/IV, Mid-Vermont’s Goodwin, Windsor’s Olivia Rockwood, Blue Mountain’s Lauryn Alley, Hazen’s Isiah Baker, Bellows Falls’ Taylor Goodell, Danville’s Ian Steele and Williamstown’s Jacob Tassie were honored.
These players were supposed to be recognized at the annual VBCA all-star game at Windsor High School this weekend, but that was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
