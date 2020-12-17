The Southern Vermont League is changing its division alignment for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
According to SVL Executive Director Tim Brown, the league’s athletic directors approved a four-division plan based on size (Large and Small) and geography (East and West), with six schools in each division.
The plan is to have to have 10 league games, or two games against each of the other five teams in the division, with those league games hopefully to be played between Jan. 25 and Feb 27.
The rest of the schedule is filled out with regional crossover games, some of which scheduled before league play begins and some scheduled after league play concludes, to fill out an 18-game schedule.
These changes are only in play for the 2020-2021 basketball season.
The divisional breakdowns are as follows:
Boys Large School West: Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Boys Large School East: Hartford, Woodstock, Springfield, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro.
Boys Small School West: Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Boys Small School East: Rivendell, White River Valley, Sharon, Green Mountain, Leland and Gray, Twin Valley.
Girls Large School West: Fair Haven, Otter Valley, Mount St. Joseph, Rutland, Burr and Burton, Mount Anthony.
Girls Large School East: Hartford, Woodstock, Springfield, Windsor, Bellows Falls, Brattleboro.
Girls Small School West: Mill River, West Rutland, Proctor, Poultney, Long Trail, Arlington.
Girls Small School East: Rivendell, White River Valley, Sharon/Mid-Vermont Christian (co-op), Green Mountain, Leland and Gray, Twin Valley.
The start date for games is still scheduled for Jan. 11, but that could be pushed back if Gov. Phil Scott continues the pause on recreational and school-based sports.
Winter sports practices were originally scheduled to begin on Nov. 30, but have been on hold since Nov. 24.
Scott has been giving updates on athletics during his Friday press conferences.
SKIING
Pico opens Saturday
KILLINGTON — Vermont’s Pico Mountain, part of the POWDR adventure lifestyle company, will kick off the 2020-21 winter season at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, welcoming Pico season pass and day ticket holders who have met Vermont quarantine requirements.
On Opening Day, the first 70 guests in line at the Golden Express Quad will receive a voucher to be exchanged for a YETI Rambler Mug in Pico’s base lodge retail shop. The resort plans to run the Golden Express Quad and Summit Express Quad opening weekend.
“We’re happy to welcome back skiers and riders to Pico Mountain and ask that guests help us protect the season by following resort and state health guidelines as part of Operation Stay Safe,” says Rich McCoy, director of operations at Pico Mountain. “Our top priority at Pico Mountain is the well being of all and we are confident that by managing the number of people visiting at any given time, we will be able to properly physical distance staff and guests alike while enjoying the benefits of outdoor recreation.”
Working closely with the State of Vermont and local officials, Pico has created comprehensive and scalable plans for nearly every area of business with a goal to protect the well being of surrounding communities. These plans are consistent with local and state regulations as well as the National Ski Areas Association’s Ski Well, Be Well best practices, while also designed to provide a great guest experience at Pico Mountain this season.
HOCKEY
UVM game on NESN
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s hockey team was slated to have its Sunday game at Massachusetts on the New England Sports Network, but it was announced Thursday that the Saturday matchup with UMass will also be on the network.
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Amherst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.