PERU — The Southern Vermont League Nordic skiing championships got going on Wednesday at Wild Wings Ski Touring Center with the classic races.
Both boys and girls skiers competed on Wednesday.
“It was a great day. It was beautiful down there. The kids had a nice race,” said Rutland coach Bill Belmonte.
The usual suspects were strong for the Ravens.
“Brady (Geisler) skied really well. I believe Owen (Dube-Johnson) was our second skier in,” Belmonte said.
This was the fifth Wednesday of skiing competition, something the schools are happy to have had.
“If you were to tell me when this started that we would ski five straight Wednesdays, I’d say we were pretty lucky,” Belmonte said.
The skate portion of the SVL championships is set for Monday at Prospect Mountain, with the state meet following not too long after.
Results from Wednesday’s race will be published when they are made available.
ALPINE SKIING
CU at Sugarbush
WARREN — It was another strong showing for Castleton University’s Petra Veljkovic on the slopes on Wednesday.
In the morning giant slalom race, she was the top Spartan finisher, taking 19th with a time of 1:53.91. Teammate Lena Soehnle finished just behind her in 20th with a time of 1:54.60.
Castleton’s Birgit Kinneberg took 27th in the race.
Green Mountain Valley School took the top two spots in the morning race. Hannah Utter finished first with a time of 1:47.59, followed by teammate Carly Elsinger. Burke Mountain Academy’s Alexa Elliff was third, followed by Stratton Mountain School’s Jane Gutchess and Killington Mountain School’s Olivia Holm. Claire Thomas was sixth for KMS.
Burke’s Brianna Trudeau won the afternoon race with a time of 1:48.36, besting Holm who finished in 1:48.48. Elliff rounded out the podium.
Veljkovic finished 22nd with a time of 1:52.92 for the Spartans. Soehnle was 39th.
The CU women are at Suicide Six for a slalom on Friday.
WORLDS
Nordic kicks off
OBERSTDORF, Germany — The 2021 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships ramp up on Thursday, with many Vermont athletes set to compete.
On the women’s side, current World Cup points leader Jessie Diggins, a Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier, highlights a strong group of American athletes.
Diggins has had quite the season, also winning the Tour de Ski in January and becoming the first American to do so.
Stratton Mountain will be well-represented in the championships. Along with Diggins, Simi Hamilton, Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, Katharine Ogden, Julia Kern and Ben Ogden will be competing.
Other Vermont-connected athletes like Middlebury College’s Sophia Laukli and University of Vermont’s Scott Patterson will compete as well.
Dartmouth College’s Rosie Brennan is another standout for the Americans.
Thursday will be the men’s and women’s classic sprint races. Diggins, Brennan Caldwell Hamilton and Kern are competing for the women, while Ben Ogden, Logan Hanneman, JC Schoonmaker and Kevin Bolger are competing for the men.
The Nordic championships will run through March 7, where the men’s 50k classic mass start race caps the event.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UVM earns No. 4
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The University of Vermont women’s hockey team earned the No. 4 seed in Hockey East tournament and will host No. 5 Maine in a single-game conference quarterfinal Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.
Sunday will be the Catamounts second-ever Hockey East home playoff game. The Catamounts hosted Maine on March 1, 2014 in the Hockey East quarterfinals in a 3-2 triple overtime win for Vermont. Brittany Zuback scored in the third overtime to end the longest Hockey East women’s game ever.
The women’s playoff will be a nine-team affair, with one opening round game on Thursday between Holy Cross and New Hampshire. The winner of that contest will move on to the quarterfinals on Sunday.
Semifinals are slated to take place on Wednesday, March 3 with the championship game held on March 6 to determine the winner of the 2021 Bertagna Trophy and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
