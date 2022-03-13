The Southern Vermont League continued rolling out its postseason awards, naming the boys basketball all-opponent team on Monday.
Fresh off a Division I state championship appearance, Rutland’s Eli Pockette and Slade Postemski made the A Division first team, along with Brattleboro’s Sam Mattocks, Mount Anthony’s Carter Thompson and Burr and Burton Academy’s Madox Mathews.
Raiders coach Mike Wood was named Coach of the Year.
The A Division honorable mentions were: Trey Davine, Jack Coughlin, Rutland; Cam Frost, Tate Chamberlin, Brattleboro; Will Ameden, BBA; Austin Grogan, Braeden Billert, MAU.
After making a Division II state championship game appearance, Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty and Jake Williams made the B Division first team, along with Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey, Otter Valley’s Elijah Tucker-Bryant, Windsor’s Maison Fortin and Hartford’s Jacob Seaver and Tarin Prior.
The Coach of the Year award was shared between Windsor’s Harry Ladue and MSJ’s Chris Charbonneau.
The B Division honorable mentions were: Caleb Buchanan, Windsor; Hayden Bernhardt, Otter Valley; Brandon Eastman, Fair Haven; Owen Traynor, MSJ; Sam Presch, Springfield; Brody Tyburski, Brandon Potter, Hartford; Corey White, Declan McCullough, Woodstock.
Green Mountain’s Everett Mosher was joined on the C Division first team by Rivendell’s Kyle Carter and Harrison Molesworth, White River Valley’s Dominic Craven and Weston Trombly and Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom and Jon Terry.
Rivendell’s Ross Convertino was named Coach of the Year.
The C Division honorable mentions were: Chris Pierce, Rivendell; Owen LaRoss, Bellows Falls; Branden Rose, Eben Mosher, Green Mountain; Ryan Smith, Mill River; Austin Tracy, White River Valley; Jeremy Graves, Leland & Gray.
The Proctor duo of Bryson Bourn and Levi Petit made the D Division first team, along with Long Trail’s Tomasz Koc and Luca Goff, Arlington’s Jake Morse and Sharon Academy’s Riley Eastman.
LTS coach Mike Olson was named Coach of the Year.
The D Division honorable mentions were: Marcus Lewis, Poultney; Joseph McCray, Cooper Jennings, Griff Briggs, Arlington; Ty Dickerson, Patryk Lukaszewski, Long Trail.
H.S. WRESTLING
SVL All-Stars
The Southern Vermont League announced its wrestling all-star selections on Monday.
Local all-league selections were: Trey Lee (126 pounds), Fair Haven; Trent Rumrill (285), Springfield/Bellows Falls.
Local honorable mentions were: Noah Markwell (106), Springfield; Lincoln Wilcox (120), Fair Haven; Caleb Whitney (138), Otter Valley; Chase Cram (145), Otter Valley; Tim Amsden (152), Springfield; Tucker Babcock (160), Otter Valley; Tyler Terrian (182), Rutland; Simon Martin (195), Otter Valley; Sam Martin (220), Otter Valley.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Rodriguez eighth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Castleton University sophomore James Rodriguez earned an eighth-place finish in his first-ever NCAA National Championship, marking the highest finish at the event for any Spartan in program history.
Rodriguez opened the 141-pound bracket with a 3-1 record on Friday, guaranteeing himself two matches on Saturday and a spot on the All-America list for his weight class.
On Saturday, he came up short against No. 2 seed Jimmy McAuliffe and then fell in the seventh-place match against Messiah’s Josiah Gehr.
Rodriguez and teammate Cooper Fleming put the finishing touches on an impressive season for the Castleton wrestling program by reaching new heights at the NCAA National Championships. Rodriguez finished the week with three wins, and Fleming with two.
They are just the second and third wrestlers to win a match at the NCAA National Championships, and rank Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in wins at the event for Castleton following the weekend.
ALPINE SKIING
National championships
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s alpine ski team concluded the season on Saturday, competing in the Dual Slalom team event at the 2022 USCSA National Championships at Whiteface Mountain.
The Spartans reached the podium with a third-place finish, finishing behind only Sierra Nevada University and Rocky Mountain College.
As a team, Castleton finished fourth overall in the week-long standings after losing a third-place tiebreaker to Babson by one total finish position.
Karoline Rettenbacher completed the week with Second Team honors in giant slalom, slalom and combined All-America accolades, making it 9-for-9 in her career earning the honors at the USCSA Nationals. Lena Soehnle was a First Team All-American in GS and a Second Team All-American combined. Soehnle finishes her career with four All-America accolades.
Four women on the Castleton team were named Scholar All-Americans, as Soehnle, Rettenbacher, Kinneberg and Tatiana Tobolka earned the accolade for their performance on the slope and in the classroom.
On the men’s side, Castleton finished third in the event Dual Slalom team event.
As a team, Castleton finished in a three-way tie for fourth place with Northern Michigan University and Clarkson University overall
Lorenzo Mencaccini earned First Team All-America honors across the board, earning the award for slalom, giant slalom and combined. Christopher Kerven earned a spot on the All-America Second Team for the combined standings. Mencaccini, Kerven, Filippo Collini and Kevin McDonough were all named Scholar All-Americans.
The Spartans also finished second in the USCSA President’s Award standings, awarded to the top combined Nordic and Alpine programs annually. The Castleton men’s Nordic team finished sixth overall.
NORDIC SKIING
National championships
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The United States Collegiate Skiing and Snowboarding Association (USCSA) National Championships came to a close Saturday afternoon, with the Castleton men’s nordic team earning fifth place in the Freestyle Team Sprint.
The trio of Antonio Mannino, Alex Williams and Andrew Doherty served as the lone representatives for the Spartans Saturday, crossing the finish line in fifth with a time of 32:52.80.
The relay pushed Castleton past Cornell in the overall team rankings, earning them a sixth-place finish with 226 points. Paul Smith’s won the national title after compiling 57 points in the week’s events.
Individually, Doherty finished in fifth place overall with 24 points after earning two top-eight finishes and a 13th-place finish in Wednesday’s Classic Sprint.
A day earlier in the 15km classic mass start race, Doherty earned his best finish of the week in the race, crossing the line in fourth with a time of 44:06.30.
On the women’s side, Annika Saunus and Emily Greene finished in the top-half of the field as Castleton’s women’s nordic team competed in the 15-kilometer Classic.
Saunus concludes her first trip to the USCSA National Championships with a 10th-place finish overall with 38 points, highlighted by her first national title in the classic sprint.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton swept
HAMPTON, Va. — The Castleton baseball team struggled to get things going in their doubleheader against The Apprentice School Friday afternoon, falling 4-3 in the day’s opening game before suffering the sweep with a 2-0 loss in the Game 2.
In the opener, the Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but couldn’t hold it as Apprentice scored two in the fifth and sixth innings.
Jake O’Brien drove in two and Reece de Castro had three hits in the loss for CU.
Two runs in the second inning led Apprentice to the win in the second game.
Five pitchers combined to give up just four hits in the loss for the Spartans.
Castleton (3-5) is at Anna Maria for a doubleheader on Saturday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
St. Joseph 14, CU 9
CASTLETON — An early deficit proved too much to overcome for the Castleton University men’s lacrosse team Friday evening, as the Spartans fell 14-9 to University of St. Joseph (Conn.) at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The Spartans (0-3) trailed 5-0 after the first 15 minutes, but played even with the Blue Jays (2-2) over the ensuing 45 minutes of the contest.
Three players netted two goals for the Spartans, as Sean Kimura, Hunter Sarro and Dawson Nalette accounted for six of Castleton’s goals on the day. Kimura also had two assists for a four-point day.
Castleton returns to action for second game of a four-game homestand Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. to take on SUNY Potsdam.
