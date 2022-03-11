The Southern Vermont League announced its girls basketball all-opponent teams on Friday.
In the A Division, Rutland's Kathryn Moore and Karsyn Bellomo were joined by Burr and Burton's Neveah Camp, Brattleboro's Chloe Givens and Mount Anthony's Meghan Barilone on the first team.
Raiders coach Nate Bellomo was named Coach of the Year.
The A Division honorable mentions were: Olivia Shipley, Mackenzie McLaughlin, Rutland; Laurel Baker, BBA; Madi Moore, MAU; Brenna Beebe, Kiki McNary Brattleboro.
Springfield's Macie Stagner, Fair Haven's Brittney Love and Otter Valley's Alice Keith were local players on the B Division first team. They were joined by Hartford's Beth Dobrich and Windsor's Reese Perry and Elliot Rupp.
After leading the Yellow Jackets to a Division III title, Windsor's Kabray Rockwood was named Coach of the Year.
The B Division honorable mentions were: Lily Briggs, Fair Haven; Brittney Jackson, Otter Valley; Megan Stagner, Springfield; Emma Tarleton, Woodstock; Holly Putnam, Karen Kapuscinski, Peyton Richardson, Windsor.
In the C Division, Division IV champion West Rutland was represented by Peyton Guay and Anna Cyr on the first team. They were joined by White River Valley's Ella Perreault and and Tanner Drury, Green Mountain's Kim Cummings and Leland & Gray's Maggie Parker.
White River Valley coach Tim Perreault was named Coach of the Year.
The C Division honorable mentions were: Arianna Coombs, Kennah Wright-Chapman, Mallory Hogan, Isabell Lanfear, West Rutland; Laura Kamel, Bellows Falls; Alex McFale, Kylie Taylor, Rivendell; Jillian Barry, White River Valley; Karen Vargas, Green Mountain; Mary Sanderson, Leland & Gray.
Division IV runner-up Proctor landed three girls on the D Division first team with Maggie McKearin, Laci French and Isabel Greb. Mount St. Joseph's Tiana Gallipo and Brooke Bishop and Arlington's Sidney Herrington also made the team.
Proctor's Joe McKearin was named Coach of the Year.
The D Division honorable mentions were: Malori Carlson, Mill River; Meghan Cole, Jenna Davine, Proctor; Haylee Rivers, MSJ; Taylor Wilkins, Arlington; Kaitlyn DeBonis, Hannah Welch, Poultney; Camilla Marcy, Olivia Cole-Bugay, Long Trail.
ALPINE SKIING
CU podiums
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women's alpine ski team returned to the podium at the USCSA National Championships Thursday afternoon, placing third in the slalom at Whiteface Mountain.
The Spartans clocked in with a team time of 5:06.52 for the bronze-medal position, leading fourth-place Babson by three seconds. Sierra Nevada University ran away with first place, while Rocky Mountain College finished second.
Karoline Rettenbacher finished seventh overall, posting a time of 1:40.01. Her first run was 46.94, while her second run was 53.07. Deena Jacunski was the Spartans' second finisher in 16th place, clocking in at 1:42.84. She was 24th after the first run with a 50.33, but laid down the 12th-best second run to move up eight spots on the leaderboard. Birgit Kinneberg was not far behind in 19th place, clocking in at 49.82-53.85—1:43.67. Lena Soehnle rounded out the Spartans' finishers in 24th place, though her time of 1:44.27 did not factor into the team scoring.
Rettenbacher earned her eighth All-America accolade for her career, placing inside the top-15 in the slalom.
Castleton competes in the Dual Slalom team event on Saturday to conclude the 2022 season.
