The Southern Vermont League announced its all-opponent teams for girls and boys tennis on Wednesday.
Fresh off its Division I state semifinals appearance, the Rutland girls were well-represented on the girls A Division first team.
Singles players Arikka Patorti and Bethany Solari were named to the first team, as was doubles player Brianna Greene.
Joining the was Burr and Burton's Alex Faucher, Meri Haber, Nora O'Donnell and Sophia Witkin and Mount Anthony's Violet Small and Lara Manzi.
BBA's Madi Miosek, Molly Hershberg, Francesca Tully, Coco Eyre and Mackenzie Morgan and MAU's Claire Zimpfer and Maggie LaBatt were honorable mentions.
MAU's Deborah Larkin was the Coach of the Year.
Woodstock led the B Division with five honorees as Brooke Hecker, Hannah Watson, Charlotte Nunan, Sophia Nisimblat and Chloe Masillo made the squad.
Joining them was Bellows Falls' Wren Parker and Hartford's Anthem Philip, Silvia Hale, Jaklyn LaFountaine and Harper Fallon.
Hartford's Kate Godek was the Coach of the Year.
Rutland had a trio of players on the boys A Division first team with singles players Robin Rushing, Graham Seidner and Eli Rosi making the team.
Joining them was Brattleboro's Nathan Kim and BBA's Nick O'Donnell, Cristo Buckley, Wyatt Tuff, Lucas Arrington and Max Michael.
Rutland's Ben Cerreta, Sebastian Pell and Tanner Ciufu were among the honorable mentions, along with Hartford's Sebastian Fraser, MAU's Asa Kobik, Brattleboro's Ben Berg and Thomas Hyde and BBA's Aiden Mirchandani and Jorge Muro Sanchez.
BBA's Justin Tegen was named the Coach of the Year.
GOLF
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — Otter Valley's Lucas Politano and Rutland's Sebastian Pell both made the cut at the Golf Performance Center Killington Junior Golf Championship hosted at Green Mountain National on Wednesday.
Politano came out of the day at 5-over, shooting 3-over on Wednesday. He sits in a tie for 15th.
Poilitano began his round on the tenth hole and was very up and down to start, carding four bogeys against two birdies. He really found his groove once he moved to the front nine, sinking birdies on 1 and 2, before landing another on 7 late in his round.
Pell came out of the second day at 10-over, shooting 7-over on Wednesday. Pell had four bogeys on the front nine, but birded the 12th hole. He sits in a tie for 38th, a stroke inside the cut line.
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — Fifty-four holes couldn't decide a 2023 Vermont Open champion on Wednesday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Shawn Warren and Michael McGowan needed three extra holes to decide a champion after both came into the clubhouse at 9-under after the third and final round.
It was Warren outlasting McGowan to secure the Vermont Open championship.
Brad Whitaker and Alex Ross tied for third place, shooting 8-under, while Will Frodigh was fifth at 7-under.
A pair of amateurs made the top 10 in Aston Castillo and Justin Grondahl, who both shot 5-under.
North Country graduate Austin Giroux tied for 14th at 3-under. Former Vermont Amateur champion Bryson Richards, from the Country Club of Barre, shot 2-under in a tie for 19th.