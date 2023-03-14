The Southern Vermont League announced its boys basketball all-opponent teams on Tuesday with many local athletes making the squad.
The Rutland boys basketball team had a pair of players make the A Division first-team following a 12-10 season as Eli Pockette and Eric Swain made the team. Joining them on the first team was Brattleboro's Paul McGillion, Mount Anthony's Carter Thompson and Burr and Burton's Will Ameden.
A Division honorable mentions were Rutland's Luke DelBianco, MAU's Shemar Sookdar, Brattleboro's Cam Frost and Tate Chamberlin and BBA's Julien Halstead.
Brattleboro's Jason Coplan was named Coach of the Year after leading the Colonels to the Division I semifinals.
Following a 22-1 season, Fair Haven's Sawyer Ramey and Sam Barber represented the Slaters on the B Division first team. Joining them on the team is Windsor's Maison Fortin, Woodstock's Declan McCullough, Hartford's Brody Tyburski and Brady Olmstead and Mount St. Joseph's Dezmond Krakowka.
B Division honorable mentions were MSJ's Owen Traynor and Keegan Greeley, Fair Haven's Joe Buxton and Phil Bean, Springfield's Tanner Gintof, Hartford's Brayden Trombly and Christian Hathorn, Otter Valley's Logan Letourneau and Windsor's Corey Lockwood.
Fair Haven's Bob Prenevost was the B Division Coach of the Year, leading the Slaters to the Division II semifinals in his final season coaching.
Division IV state champion Rivendell Academy had a pair of players make the C Division first team with Harry Molesworth and Jacoby Patterson. Joining them on the team was White River Valley's Brayden Russ, Leland & Gray's Alex Parker-Jennings, Bellows Falls' Jamison Nystrom and Jake Moore and Green Mountain's Eben Mosher.
C Division honorable mentions were Green Mountain's Tanner Swisher and Caleb Merrow, Rivendell's Josiah Welch, Leland & Gray's Trevor Stillwagon, Mill River's Ryan Smith, White River Valley's Donavan Craven and Bellows Falls' Colby Dearborn.
Rivendell's Andy Perkins was named Coach of the Year after leading the Raptors to a state championship.
After making the Division IV semifinals for the second straight season, brothers Ty Dickerson and Jack Dickerson made the D Division first team. Joining them on the team was Sharon Academy's Caleb Benjamin, Poultney's Marcus Lewis, Proctor's Carter Crossmon and Arlington's Joseph McCray.
D Division honorable mentions were West Rutland's David Noel, Arlington's Cooper Jennings, Poultney's Peyton Book, Long Trail's Jacob Leary, Sharon's Parker Bogardus and Long Trail's Luca Goff.
The D Division Coach of the Year was Long Trail's Robert Leary.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
Earley tabbed
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College women's lacrosse player Jane Earley earned Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association (IWLCA) Division III Co-Offensive Player of the Week and NESCAC Player of the Week honors for the first time this season. The Panther played a critical role in both of Middlebury's NESCAC victories this week.
The attacker led the team with 12 points (8G, 4A) and 12 draw controls over the two-game span.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Sobel honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men's basketball player Alex Sobel was selected as both the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) District I Player of the Year and D3hoops.com Region 1 Most Outstanding Player. He also landed a spot on each of the organizations all-district and all-region first teams.
Sobel earned NABC First-Team All-District honors and D3hoops.com First-Team All-Region accolades for the second-consecutive year.
He became the first player in conference history to be selected as both the NESCAC Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.
The senior was the fourth Panther to earn the league's player of the year laurel and the program's fifth defensive player of the year. He also landed a spot among the All-NESCAC First-Team honorees for the second-straight year.
He was second in Division III this winter in total blocks (101) and blocks per game (3.88). The forward recorded at least one blocked shot in each of his last 51 games.
Sobel also filled up the scoring column this winter, notably eclipsing the 1,000 career-point mark to become the 26th player in program history to surpass that plateau. He ended his career with 1,227 points, placing him 11th in Middlebury's record book
