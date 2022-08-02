The Rutland swim team played host to the districts meet this past Saturday in preparation for this weekend's Vermont Swim Association state championship meet.
Rutland's Maya Traska finished first in a three-swimmer girls 15-16 100-yard backstroke. Her time of 1:27.84 was more than 10 seconds faster than second place.
Emma Wiegers won the girls 15-16 100 breaststroke. The race came down to the wire with Wiegers winning by 0.04 seconds.
Rutland's Brogan Moran won the boys 11-12 breast in a tight race, finishing in 46.82 seconds.
Rutland's Brady Hamilton won the boys 6-and-under 25-yard freestyle in 33.70 seconds. Hamilton won the 25 backstroke and 50 free uncontested.
Rutland's Jill Sweet took the girls 7-8 25 back in 28.22 seconds, a more than four-second win.
Connecticut River Valley's Ari Cioffi took the win in the girls 17-18 50 free, finishing in 27.21 seconds, which edged the second-place finisher by 0.19 seconds. Cioffi earned another close win in the 50 butterfly, while she won the individual medley 100 fly, both uncontested.
Teammate Berkley Hutchins won the girls 17-18 50 breast in 34.80 seconds.
The Stingrays' Haley Racicot won the girls 17-18 backstroke and Janie Thompson won the 100 breaststroke, both uncontested. Teammate Miles Garvin won the boys 17-18 100 breast and t0 breast uncontested as well.
CRVS's Savannah Rose won the 100 fly in 1:14.92, less than two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
Ollie Lord won the boys 9-10 100 IM after both of his competitors were disqualified. Lord also won the 50 butterfly and 50 breaststroke.
BASBEALL
'Neers win
MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers picked up the series opening win of the First Round in the New England Collegiate Baseball League contest against the Sanford Mainers. The Mountaineers scored six runs in the second inning en route to a 8-3 victory on Tuesday night.
After starter Aaron Dona escaped two jams in the first two innings, Vermont’s offense came alive for six runs in the home half of the second. Matthew Venuto returned to the team in style, blasting a solo shot to deep right field to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead. Sanford starter then hit two of the next three batters in Tom Ruscitti and Cameron Gill with one away.
A walk to Anthony DeFabbia loaded the bases, before Tyler Cox lifted a sacrifice fly to deep right, scoring Ruscitti and putting the other runners on the corners. Gill scored on a ball four wild pitch to Nic Notarangelo, before Santino Rosso drove in DeFabbia. A double steal plated Notarangelo before Mark Trotta plated Rosso on a two-out double.
The Mountaineers had two runs in the third on a two-run single by DeFabbia that scored Ruscitti and Tyler Wells, both who reached on back-to-back singles to start the frame.
Dona pitched two and a third more innings of shutout baseball before turning the game over to Luke Carpenter with one out in the sixth. Carpenter worked around a two-out walk to get the final batter of the inning to ground out to third.
Dona earned the win, striking out five batters in five and a third innings pitched. Carpenter went one and a third innings.
