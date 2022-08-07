WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The best swimmers in the state competed over the weekend at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in the Vermont Swim Association state championships.
Connecticut River Valley Stingrays swimmer Berkley Hutchins won the women's 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.87. Teammate Janie Thompson was fifth. Hutchins was also second in the 50 breast, falling by 0.50 seconds with Thompson again fifth.
CRV's Ari Cioffi was fourth in the 50-yard butterfly, finishing in 29.94 seconds, and fourth in the 50 freestyle in 26.76 seconds. Haley Racicot was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 1:14.56.
Killington Sharks swimmer Sophia Nisimblat won the state title in the women's 15-16 50 backstroke, finishing in 29.58 seconds and she was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.65. She was also third in the 50 butterfly and fourth 100-yard individual medley.
Rutland's Emma Wiegers was fourth in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:23.93, and was fifth in the 50 breast.
The Stingrays' Savannah Rose was third in the girls 13-14 200 free in 2:18.95 and was fourth in the girls 13-14 100 fly, in 1:16.60.
Rutland's Greta Courcelle took fifth in the girls 12-and-under 100 back, finishing in 1:27.08.
CRV's Autumn Lord was fifth in the girls 9-10 50 breast, finishing in 55.87 seconds.
Rutland's Sophia Will was fifth in the girls 6-and-under 25 back, in 28.49 seconds.
The Stingrays' Miles Garvin won the men's 17-18 IM uncontested, finishing in 2:28.55. He was also second in the 50 breast, in 30.30 seconds and 100 breast in 1:09.06. He was fourth in the 100 IM.
Rutland's Ethan Courcelle was fourth in the 50 fly in 29.40 seconds, while he was fifth in 50 breast, 50 free and 50 back. Teammate Brian Stanley was third in the 200 free, while fourth in the 100 breast and fifth in the 100 free.
Rutland's Griffin Taylor finished fourth in the boys 13-14 50 back in 32.95 seconds, while he was fifth in the 50 fly and 50 free.
CRV's Noah Waterman took third in the boys 12-and-under 200 free in 2:39.78. Killington's Kiefer Moore was fourth in the 100 free in 1:12.56.
Stingrays' Ollie Lord finished second in the boys 9-10 50 fly, finishing in 50.20 seconds, while he was fourth in the 50 breast and fifth in the 25 back.
Rutland's Jackson Pulsifer was fifth in the boys 6-and-under 25 free in 32.51 seconds.
Connecticut River Valley won the Division IV team state championship with 615 points. Rutland was third in Division III and Killington was third in Division V.
The other championship winning teams were BTC Barracudas in Division I, Winooski in Division II, UVAC in Division III and Woodstock in Division V.
NECBL BASEBALL
'Neers fall in final
MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass. — The Vermont Mountaineers lost a nail-biter 7-6 to the Martha's Vineyard Sharks in game two of the NECBL Championship Series at the Shark Tank, ending a historic season, on Saturday.
Vermont traveled to the Vineyard with their backs against the wall, after losing game one of the championship series to the Sharks by a score of 16-3.
The Mountaineers tied the all time NECBL regular season record, won the Governor's cup, had only two losses in the entire month of June and had two players (Adam Retzbach, and Carlos Torres) get drafted to the MLB, among other highlights.
LEGION BASEBALL
Essex falls to R.I.
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team saw its Northeast Regional tournament hopes come to an end on Saturday, falling to Cumberland, from Rhode Island, 5-2.
A five-run bottom of the fourth for Cumberland was the difference in the game. Essex posted single runs in the sixth and seventh, but didn't have the juice to get over the top.
Will Erickson and Andrew Goodrich had two hits apiece to lead Post 91. Cumberland shortstop Jack Larose had a home run as part of the five-run fourth inning.
Essex went 2-2 in the tournament, beating Franklin, from Massachusetts, and Greece, from New York, before falling to host Shrewsbury and Cumberland.
