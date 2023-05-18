CHESTER — Green Mountain pitcher Tanner Swisher was dominant against Leland & Gray on Thursday, leading GM to a 4-1 victory.
Swisher allowed just one hit and struck out nine batters in a complete-game effort.
At the plate, he had two hits, including a double, and swiped a pair of bags. Kaiden McCarthy had two doubles and drove in two runs, while Andrei Solzhenitsyn drove in a run for Green Mountain.
Parker Richardson was effective in the losing effort for the Rebels. He went the complete game allowing four runs and five hits.
Green Mountain improved to 12-1, while Leland & Gray dropped to 8-5.
BASEBALL
Bratt 7, RHS 6
BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro baseball team scored four in the sixth inning and held on in the top of the seventh to beat Rutland 7-6 Thursday afternoon.
The game was back and forth in the early going, but RHS had opened up a there-run lead, before Brattleboro's big inning.
Walks were an issue for Rutland as it issued nine free passes.
Cam Rider, playing in his final game before he gets surgery to treat his lung cancer, had two hits, including a double. He drove in a run and scored a run of his own.
Rider also started the game on the mound and went two innings, before giving way to Anders Lowkes.
Rutland (4-9) is at rival Mount Anthony on Tuesday.
WR 4, Arlington 3
ARLINGTON — Ryan Coolidge came up with a clutch hit in the sixth inning that drove in two, leading the West Rutland baseball team to a 4-3 win against Arlington.
The game was tied 2-2 at the time of the eighth-grader's hit. The Eagles got a run back, but Golden Horde reliever Grady Johnson struck out two batters with a guy on third to secure the win.
West Rutland's Andrew Bailey and Arlington's Crosby Lux were stuck in a pitchers' duel for much of the game. Lux went the complete game, while Bailey went 6 1/3 innings, striking out 11 with two walks.
Gus Covarrubias set the tone offensively for Westside with two hits, including a double.
West Rutland (7-6) is at rival Mount St. Joseph on Saturday.
Windsor 8, OV 4
BRANDON — The Otter Valley baseball team struggled mightily in the field, falling to Windsor 8-4 Thursday afternoon.
The Otters made 10 errors and only one of the runs they gave up was earned.
Maison Fortin had two of Windsor's four hits in the win. Ben Adams drove in a run in a double in the third.
Johnny Clark pitched six innings, striking out 11 for the Yellow Jackets.
It was Senior Day for OV's Ben Adams, Jordan Beayon, Matthew Bryant, Richard Lafountaine, Andrew McEnerny, Cody Pariseau, Gavin Parry, Brian Stanley and Caleb Whitney.
Otter Valley (6-7) is at Brattleboro on Saturday.
Rivendell 11, MSJ 1
(5 innings)
ORFORD, N.H. — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team struggled in the field and couldn't get the bats going. It was a rough combo as the Mounties fell 11-1 in five innings against Rivendell Academy on Thursday.
Braedon McKeighan had a hit and scored on MSJ's only other hit, by Kyle Costales.
The Mounties (8-3) look to snap a three-game skid, hosting rival West Rutland on Saturday.
Woodstock 12, Springfield 8
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team hit the ball well, but couldn't get it going on the other side of the ball, falling to Woodstock 12-8 Thursday afternoon.
Carson Williams had three hits and an RBI for the Cosmos. Reece Harriman had two hits and three RBIs, while Owen Babcock had two hits and two RBIs.
Holden Larmie had a big day for the Wasps, with four hits and four RBIs. Vince Petrone had three hits, including a double, and Ben Runstein had two hits.
Springfield fell to 4-8 and Woodstock improved to 4-7.
WRV 15, Mill River 4
(5 innings)
SOUTH ROYALTON — The White River Valley baseball team cruised to a 15-4 win in five innings against Mill River on Thursday.
Caiden Rochon, Xavier Auer and Phil Severy were offensive contributors in the loss for the Minutemen.
"(White River Valley's) pitching was really good. We didn't work them deep into counts enough," said MRU coach Bastian Auer.
Mill River (0-11) hosts surging Proctor on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
Westside 25, MRU 7
(5 innings)
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland softball team cruised to a 25-7 win in five innings against county rival Mill River on Thursday.
The Minutemen hung with the Golden Horde early, but Westside turned it on and ran away with the game as it progressed.
Kennah Wright-Chapman and Camryn Williams homered for West Rutland. Arianna Coombs had two triples, Samara Raiche had a triple and Aubrey Beaulieu had a double.
Beaulieu also pitched, striking out three batters.
Olivia Haley homered for Mill River, while Ariel Olson and Cheyenne Hoyle tripled.
West Rutland and Mill River also finished a game that had been paused due to field conditions a few weeks ago. Westside won that game 21-1.
West Rutland (11-1) is at Bellows Falls on Saturday. Mill River (4-6) is at Long Trail on Saturday.
FH 22, Springfield 4
(5 innings)
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven softball team snapped a four-game losing streak, dominating Springfield 22-4 in five innings on Thursday.
Riley Babbie pitched the first three innings for the Slaters, striking out seven, and Tori Raymond finished the job, pitching two scoreless frames.
Jaylena Haley had two hits and drove in four runs for Fair Haven. Babbie, Raymond and Amelia Munger drove in two runs apiece.
Macie Stagner had the big offensive blow for Springfield with a home run.
Fair Haven (3-9) is at Mill River on Monday. Springfield (3-11) is at Division I Burr and Burton on Tuesday.
RHS 14, Bratt 1
(5 innings)
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland softball team continued its late season surge with a dominant 14-1 victory in five innings against rival Brattleboro on Thursday.
The win was Rutland's fourth in its last five games.
RHS scored six runs in the first and five more in the second to impart its will early on.
Alivia Morris had a pair of hits, including a double, and Sierra McDermott doubled as well in an eight-hit effort by Rutland.
Kayla Olszewski struck out four and allowed four hits, while the defense behind her played well, according to RHS coach Dick Wright.
Rutland improved to 5-6.
Proctor 21, WRV 5
(5 innings)
SOUTH ROYALTON — The Proctor softball team won its fifth game in a row, cruising past White River Valley 21-5 in five innings on Thursday.
Cadence Goodwin notched her 100th strikeout of the season, the second year in a row she hit that mark. Eighth-grader Olivia Outslay pitched 1 1/3 innings after Goodwin was taken out.
The Phantoms jumped on the Wildcats early with eight runs in the first and six in the second.
Isabel Greb had three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs. Riley Collins had two hits and three RBIs, while Goodwin and Outslay drove in two runs apiece.
Proctor (7-3) is at Woodstock on Monday before a rematch with rival West Rutland on Tuesday.
Poultney 10, BF 1
POULTNEY — The Poultney softball team got a complete-game victory from Kait DeBonis as they whipped the Bellows Falls Terriers on Thursday under the lights of Legion Field.
It was the eighth straight victory for the 10-3 Blue Devils. The Blue Devils avenged a 6-5 loss to the Terriers in Westminster.
"Kait pitched great and I think our defense only made one error," Poultney coach Tony Lamberton said.
The Blue Devils recognized seniors Hannah Welch, Lydia Book, Emily Handley, Elizabeth Woodbury, Laura Winter and Erica Woodbury before the game.
L&G 23, GM 5
CHESTER — Walks and errors were a harsh combo for the Green Mountain softball team in its 23-5 loss to Leland & Gray Thursday afternoon.
GM walked 13 batters and made 11 errors in the loss.
"(Leland & Gray) hit the ball and fielded it well. (Coach) Tammy Clausen has a good team on her hands," said Green Mountain coach Todd Parah.
L&G pitcher Kristen Lowe has a motion that can befuddle batters but she has been her own worst emeny with walks and hit batsmen.
Not on this day. Lowe was brilliant, scattering six hits, striking out seven and walking only two.
The Rebels were also hitting the ball, pounding out 16 hits.
"Our bats were en fuego," Leland & Gray coach Tammy Claussen said.
Savannah Cadrin had four of those hits including a double. Molly Bingham's three-hit day included a triple and five RBIs. Cat Shine went 3-for-3 with a three-run homer and scored four runs.
Abby Williams and Brie Lynch had two hits apiece for Green Mountain.
GM fell to 4-8 and Leland & Gray improved to 8-3.
ULTIMATE
Mill River 15, Sharon 4
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River Ultimate team cruised to a 15-4 win against Sharon Academy on Thursay.
"We used the width of the field today, swinging the disc back and forth, making their zone constantly in motion," said MRU coach Emma Weatherhogg. "We were also a bit more patient near our end zone, something we have stressed again and again, so I was proud to see them adjust during the game."
Chloe Kennedy paced Mill River with four points. Nick Karpinsky, Micah Patton and Miguel Levy had two points apiece, while Bronson Patch, Evan Corey. Casey Orzechowski, Wilder Brooks and Ari LaFebre all scored once.
Levy, Patton and Corey had four assists apiece, while Levy had four blocks on defense.
Sharon didn't go down without a fight, scoring three points in a row late in the game.
Mill River is at Long Trail on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Bratt 5, MSJ 0
There were no doubles matches played at the courts on Meadow Street in the boys tennis match between Mount St. Joseph and Brattleboro.
While the Brattleboro dominated the singles matches against MSJ coach Hurley Cavacas was pleased with the way his Mounties "held their own" and noted that MSJ's Richie Casimir was especially impressive in the No. 3 singles slot.
The Mounties have two matches with Burr and Burton Academy and one with Hartford to complete the regular season.
