The Vermont Principals’ Association released the tentative state championship dates for the high school winter sports season.
The gymnastics championships are set for Essex High School on Saturday, Feb. 18. On the same day, the cheerleading and dance championships are scheduled to take place at Vergennes High School.
Wrestling takes center stage on Friday, Feb. 24 and Saturday, Feb. 25 with championships being held at Vergennes.
On Monday, Feb. 27, the Division II, III and IV girls basketball championships are set to be held at Barre Auditorium. On the same day, the Division I semifinals are set to take place at the University of Vermont’s Patrick Gymnasium.
The D-II, III and IV semifinals are usually broken into two days of action in Barre.
The D-I girls basketball championship game is scheduled for Friday, March 3 at UVM.
Saturday, March 4 will be a busy day with the Division II, III and IV girls basketball championships at Barre Auditorium, the bowling team state championships at Twin City Lanes in Barre and the hockey semifinals hosted by the higher seed.
On Monday, March 6, the Division I boys basketball semifinals are set for UVM and the Division II, III and IV semifinals at Barre Auditorium.
The hockey championships are scheduled for Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9 at UVM’s Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Saturday, March 11, the D-I boys basketball championship is scheduled to be held at UVM and the D-II, III and IV championships are set for Barre Auditorium.
Indoor track is the lone sport without a tentative championship date, but will be held at the University of Vermont.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM game canceled
BURLINGTON — The Vermont men’s basketball game on Wednesday at No. 14 Miami has been canceled due to weather-related travel issues. The two teams were set to play at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. The contest will not be rescheduled for a later point this season.
The Catamounts return to action on Sunday (Jan. 1) when they open up America East play against UMBC in Catonsville, Md. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. ET at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, and will broadcast live on ESPN+.
Fans can listen to the action for free on the Vermont Sports Network, from Learfield on The Game, which will air on 97.1 FM in Burlington, 105.9 FM in Plattsburgh, and 960 AM around the rest of the region. The radio broadcast is also available via the Varsity Network App with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
