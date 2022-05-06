SPRINGFIELD — Rivals Springfield and Bellows Falls squared off under the lights in softball action Friday night, with the Terriers escaping with an 11-9 win in eight innings.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
LEC Tournament
MANSFIELD, Conn. — The Castleton University softball team was ousted from the double-elimination Little East Conference Tournament by UMass Dartmouth, 4-0.
Earlier in the day, against No. 2 seed Southern Maine, the Spartans jumped out to a 2-0 lead through four on an RBI double by Kate LaPan in the second and an Allie Almond RBI single in the fourth.
The Huskies got a run back in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Morgan Moult, but couldn't push any further, keeping the Spartans alive with a 2-1 victory.
Kylie Wright struck out two and allowed seven hits in the circle for Castleton.
Against UMass Dartmouth with a spot in the championship series on the line later in the day, Castleton saw its season come to an end with a 4-0 loss to the Corsairs.
The Spartans manged just four hits off UMD's Kaitlyn Shirshac. Hannah Mosher and Machaila Arjavich each had a double for Castleton.
Olivia Joy took the loss.
The Spartans complete the season with a record of 19-16, 8-8 in the LEC.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton, USM split
GORHAM, Maine — Castleton University and the University of Southern Maine split a Little East Conference baseball doubleheader on Friday.
In the first game, Castleton pounded out 15 hits, scoring in the majority of innings it came to bat. The Spartans had four multi-run innings including a five-run ninth that put the game out reach, winning 13-6..
Leadoff hitter Reece de Castro went 4-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs, while Evan Keegan drove in four runs.
Castleton used four pitchers with Riley Orr earning the win for his five innings of work.
In the second game, the Huskies turned the tables, winning 9-5.
Castleton's Hunter Perkins, Keegan and Ryan Lawrence had two hits apiece for the Spartans.
Keegan, Jake O'Brien and Lawrence each had a double.
Adam Winchell absorbed the loss in relief.
Castleton missed out on qualification for the LEC tournament, finishing seventh in the conference. The Spartans finished the season 12-21-1 overall and 5-11 in conference play.
COLLEGE TRACK
LEC honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Four Castleton University men's track and field athletes received postseason recognition from the Little East Conference, as announced by the conference Thursday afternoon.
Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson earned Second Team honors and a spot on the conference's All-Rookie Team. Leombruno-Nicholson's program-best mark of 56.83 meters ranks 22nd in the nation and best in the conference.
David Harvey was named to the Second Team after placing second in the long jump at the championship meet, setting a program record with a 6.58-meter leap.
Trever Rose also garnered a program record at the LEC Championships, placing second in the discus at 44.27 meters to earn Second Team accolades.
Rounding out the honorees, Ben Reid earned Second Team recognition with his runner-up finish in the shot put.
Two Castleton women's track and field athletes, Gwyn Tatton and Danielle Solomon, earned Little East Conference Second Team honors.
Tatton placed second in the javelin with a mark of 36.32 meters, falling just shy to Field Athlete of the Year Olivia Jalbert of Southern Maine.
Solomon earned All-Conference accolades with a second-place finish in the pole vault, clearing a personal-best 2.50 meters.
