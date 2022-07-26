BRANDON — Brian Thomas is the new Otter Valley Union High School boys soccer coach. He succeeds Dick Williams.
Thomas has worked with the OV program is various levels.
He has also been a coach in the Otter Valley basketball program.
“Brian’s soccer knowledge is based on the fundamental growth of the soccer program mixed with an electric passion and energy for the position,” Otter Valley Activities Director Steven Keith said. “He is a good communicator and has a strong soccer base which will help him foster the growth of the program in his vision.
“He is a competitor and will provide daily plans to help grow his athlete’s soccer IQ and quest for success.
“He consistently provides a resource for his teams both as a listener and for guidance.
“His vision of a fast-paced and exciting soccer plan of attack and consistent effort from his team bodes well for our athletes and program. We look forward to an exciting next chapter of Otter Valley boys soccer.”
That chapter begins on Sept. 2 at 4:30 p.m. when West Rutland visits Markowski Field.
FOOTBALL
Bassett honored
Rutland High School wide receiver/defensive back Jonah Bassett has been named the top high school football player in Vermont for the coming season on a list compiled on Stadium Talk, a social media site, compiled by Tony Adame.
TENNIS
Middlebury hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College announced the hiring of Taka Bertrand as the head women’s tennis coach. Bertrand joins the Panthers after serving as a senior tennis coach and college advisor at the Junior Tennis Champions Center for the last seven years.
“We are excited to welcome Taka to Middlebury Athletics, the College, and to the greater Panther community,” said Director of Athletics Erin Quinn. “Her wealth of experience in coaching tennis will be a great fit for an exceptionally talented team returning for the 2022-2023 season.
“Her experience as an elite player and coach will allow our team members the opportunity to reach their potential on the court, and her vision for the tennis program more broadly will allow them to reach their potential off the court as well. It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Taka to Middlebury.”
“I’m very excited to lead the women’s tennis team at Middlebury,” said Bertrand. “I was immediately drawn to the idyllic campus, diversity of the community, and opportunities for student-athletes to receive a world-class education while competing in the elite NESCAC. I look forward to building upon the team’s successful past seasons and setting new goals for the future.”
