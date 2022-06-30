MONTPELIER — It's the end of an era and the beginning of a new one at the Vermont Principals' Association.
Thursday marked the end of a 19-year run for Bob Johnson as the Associate Executive Director at the VPA.
Johnson leaves behind a large legacy as he enters retirement.
He oversaw the VPA through increased member-to-member programming allowing more students the opportunity to play high school sports as well as working with schools to develop cooperative teams between schools when individual schools didn't not have enough students to host a program by themselves.
"He was a wealth of information for school athletic directors who knew they could pick up the phone and call Bob who could answer 99% of their questions off the top of his head or quickly get the answer if he didn't already have it memorized," said VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols.
"Bob understood high school sports were about teaching life lessons. He understood the life lessons focus that high school sports need to have and was never focused on winning or losing but rather on positive learning experiences for student athletes."
Over Johnson's time in the position, the VPA added numerous athletic offerings. The VPA held a retirement party for Johnson earlier in the month.
Johnson is a Danville resident and had a lengthy career in education before landing at the VPA.
Filling Johnson's shoes will be Lauren Thomas, who takes over the job as of Friday, July 1. Thomas is the Principal at Grand Isle Elementary School.
Nichols noted that there were several very qualified candidates who applied for the position.
"When we looked at all aspects of the position we felt she had the greatest level of experiences and skills to lead the high school athletics part of VPA on a day-to-day basis through the next decade or so and that made her a very attractive candidate to the hiring committee," Nichols said.
"Having overseen a very big school's athletic programs, as well as having served as a principal and assistant principal, she understands the importance of strong organization, attention to detail, and the necessity of constantly evaluating what we are doing to provide the best opportunities we can for our middle and high school students in athletics."
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Rideout hired
PAUL SMITHS, N.Y. — The Lady Bobcats Basketball program has a new coach for the 2022 campaign. Brad Rideout has been hired to lead the program forward replacing interim Coach Josh Clemens.
Rideout brings nearly 30 years of coaching experience from all levels after spending time as a men’s assistant coach at Messiah College (NCAA D3), Trevecca University (NAIA), and Shippensburg University (NCAA D2). His most recent stint in College Basketball was serving as the head coach at Green Mountain College where he was able to help stabilize the women’s basketball program.
Rideout has also served at the high school level throughout the Northeast including recently Mill River Union High School but has previously served at high schools in Maryland and Pennsylvania.
“We have been seeking the opportunity to fill the role of our head women's basketball coach with someone who brings leadership, longevity, and years of basketball coaching experience to Paul Smith's College, Paul Smith's Athletic Director Jim Tucker said.
"Brad has been coaching at both the high school and collegiate level for several decades, and brings a breadth of knowledge and experience to the athletic department as well as to the women's basketball program. We have been seeking program stability to the women's program, and Brad checks all the boxes. We look forward to welcoming him to the North Country, to the Yankee Small College Conference and the United States Collegiate Athletic "Association. “
I am looking forward to leading the PSC Women’s Program” Rideout said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.