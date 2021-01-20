NORTHFIELD — Three former Norwich University women’s ice hockey standouts will be headed to Lake Placid, N.Y. for the next two weeks to compete for the Connecticut Whale in the 2021 National Women’s Hockey League (NWHL) season.
Kaycie Anderson (Class of 2015), Sarah Schwenzfeier (Class of 2018) and Amanda Conway (Class of 2020) are all members of the Connecticut Whale, who open up its five-game round-robin schedule on Saturday against the Buffalo Beauts at 7 p.m.
The Whale will face the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday at 4 p.m. and then the Boston Pride Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.
Connecticut is taking on the defending Isobel Cup champion Minnesota Whitecaps Jan. 28 at 8:30 p.m., before wrapping up the round-robin schedule Jan. 30 at noon vs. the Toronto Six.
The Whale trio make up half of the former Norwich women’s hockey alums who have played professionally in the NWHL. Kim Tiberi (Whale), Kayla Parsons (Beauts) and Adelle Murphy (Pride) have all played in the NWHL as well.
Barre native Maggie LaGue was selected 22nd overall by the Whale in the 2018 NWHL Draft and is entering her first season in the NWHL.
During her time at Robert Morris University, she set multiple program records, including becoming the first RMU defender to tally 50 career assists. LaGue also holds records for the most assists (79) and points (92) by a Colonial defender. She was named to the All-CHA Rookie Team during her freshman year.
Montpelier native and Olympic gold medalist Amanda Pelkey won the 2016 Isobel Cup with the Boston Pride, and accumulated 105 points with the University of Vermont women’s ice hockey program.
Middlebury College alumna Emily Fluke is a forward for the Toronto Six.
Each team will then play two games between Jan. 31 and Feb. 3 based off the results of the regular season round robin games to setup the final four teams that will compete in the Isobel Cup semifinals and finals starting on Thursday, Feb. 4.
All round-robin games are available to stream live for free on twitch.
The semifinals and finals will be the first-ever professional women’s hockey games to be live broadcast on national television in the United States as NBC Sports Network will carry both semifinals on Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., as well as the final on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
LAAX, Switzerland — Okemo Mountain School product Joey Okesson is set for qualifying in snowboard halfpipe action on Thursday.
He’ll go out for qualifying in the eighth group.
It will be Okesson’s first appearance on the World Cup circuit this season. In last year’s World Cup, he finished 37th overall among halfpipe athletes. He had an 11th place finish at Mammoth Mountain last January and 29th place finish in Calgary in February.
The halfpipe finals in Laax is set for Sunday.
Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle had the best run in World Cup Alpine ski downhill training in Kitzbuehel, Austria on Wednesday. There will be another training on Thursday, before a trio of downhill races over the weekend.
RACING
ACT update
WATERBURY — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) have released the official entry form for the Thompson 300 at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Oct. 9-10.
More than $100,000 in projected awards are posted for the return of the historic event as part of the 59th World Series of Speedway Racing.
As previously announced, the 300-lap event will pay the winner a guaranteed minimum of $20,000. Second place receives $7,500 with $5,000 for third. Everyone who takes the green flag will bring home at least $1,200. Thirty-six starting positions have been posted with a total of $85,475 in base purse money.
Lap money is also up for grabs. Every lap sold will award $50 to the driver who leads that lap. This means up to $15,000 in lap money and the Thompson 300 winner could pocket up to $35,000 total.
The entry form has been posted at www.acttour.com/outlaw-open-modifieds and www.proallstarsseries.com. Teams that register by Thursday, April 15 receive an early-entry discount. The first 26 teams that register will also receive a garage stall for World Series weekend.
Qualifying for the Thompson 300 is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 with the 300-lap main event on Sunday, October 10.
This year’s Thompson 300 is the first time the event has been held since 2005. Previous winners include Northeast racing legends Richie Evans, Geoffrey Bodine, Ron Bouchard, Jimmy Spencer, Mike Stefanik, Steve Park, Mike McLaughlin, and Ted Christopher.
The return of the Thompson 300 is the finale in the six-race Thompson Outlaw Open Modified Series. The opener of the series is the $10,000-to-win Icebreaker 125 on April 10 and 11.
