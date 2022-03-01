BURKE — The Vermont high school alpine skiing state championships wrapped up on Tuesday at Burke Mountain with slalom races.
Rutland landed three skiers in the top 20 of the boys race. Kyle Harned, coming off a fifth-place finish in the giant slalom on Monday, finished in 14th in the slalom with a combined time of 1 minute, 39.27 seconds.
Teammate Sawyer Nelson was 15th in 1:39.41 and Sebastian Pell was 16th in 1:42.40. Hudson Branchaud was the only other Raider skier to lay down two clean runs, finishing 28th.
Chase Wiegers topped the Mount St. Joseph contingent, finishing 26th in 1:54.82. Teammate David Franzoni was 27th in 1:56.17.
Green Mountain's Leo Schnipper was 17th in 1:42.92 and Fair Haven's Ashton Thomas was 23rd in 1:50.18.
South Burlington's Rex Jewell followed his giant slalom title on Monday with a win in the slalom Tuesday, finishing in 1:29.65. Teammate Justin Shafritz was second, Lyndon's Alvaro Bertan Farga was third Woodstock's Bode Wood was fourth and CVU's George Fransisco was fifth.
Adysen Kinsman topped all Rutland skiers in the girls slalom, finishing 19th in 1:56.38. Paige Harned was the only other Raider skier in the top 40, taking 36th. Green Mountain's Haley Racicot was 22nd, in 1:59.73.
Lyndon's Iga Stepniak won the girls slalom title, finishing in 1:42.61. Rice's Blythe Fitch-O'Leary was second, ahead of Woodstock's Chloe Masillo, Burr and Burton's Franny Levitas and Mount Mansfield's Cara Gagliardi.
BOYS BASKETBALL
GM 58, Peoples 48
CHESTER — Green Mountain got up on Peoples Academy 18-8 by the end of the fourth quarter and kept the Wolves at arm's length the rest of the way in Tuesday night's Division III first-round boys basketball playoff game.
Branden Rose led the Chieftains with 21 points.
Everrett Mosher added 11 and his brother Eben Mosher 10.
"Eben also played great defense, made good passes and was a big contributor," GM coach Brian Rapanotti said.
The No. 8 Chieftains will take a 13-7 record into the quarterfinals.
The No. 9 Wolves finish the season at 9-10.
Hazen 82, Mill River 17
HARDWICK — The No. 15 seed Mill River boys basketball team is developing, while No. 2 Hazen has state title aspirations. Chalk held in their Division III playdown with the Wildcats winning 82-17.
Mill River finishes at 4-17.
"(Hazen) is a physical team and they have great guard play," said Minutemen coach Ben Smith.
Tyler Rivard led Hazen with 22 points, followed by 16 from Jadon Baker, including four 3s.
Ryan Smith scored 14 of Mill River's 17 points.
Hazen advances to play No. 10 Windsor on Friday.
MVC 44, Poultney 32
QUECHEE — Poultney saw its season come to a close with a 44-32 loss to Mid-Vermont Christian in the Division IV quarterfinal game of the boys basketball playoffs on Tuesday night.
Mason Boudreau led Poultney with nine points. Marcus Lewis and Peyton Book added eight each and Craig Baptie chipped in six.
Leading the No. 6 Eagles who advance with a 15-6 record were led by Joel Roberts with 15 points, Abel Goodwin with 10 and Roman Goeppner with 10.
