PLYMOUTH, N.H. — A three-run ninth inning was the difference as the Castleton University baseball team bested Plymouth State 14-11 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.
Plymouth got revenge in the second game, winning 12-11.
In the opener, Castleton got the board first with a five-run second inning. Rutland product Reece De Castro did the most damage, knocking in two of those runs.
Another De Castro RBI put the Spartans ahead 7-2 in the third, but Plymouth scored nine of the next 10 runs to lead 11-8.
Castleton’s bats came alive again in the sixth with Armando Cardenas, Ryan Lawrence and Hunter Perkins knocking in runs to tie the game.
Evan Keegan had the eventual game-winning RBI double in the ninth and Adam Newton tacked on two more insurance runs with a triple.
Riley Orr grabbed the win for CU in relief.
Both offenses were strong in the second game trading the lead back and forth. The Spartans led 8-7 heading to the bottom of the eighth. In the eighth, the Panthers posted five runs to go up by four.
Castleton scored three in the ninth inning, but fell short of the doubleheader sweep.
De Castro had another big game, driving in four Spartan runs. Perkins and Lawrence both drove in two runs.
Castleton (6-6) is at UMass Boston for a Saturday doubleheader.
SOFTBALL
PSU sweeps CU
CASTLETON — For the first time this season, the Castleton University softball team came out of a doubleheader empty-handed, falling to Plymouth State 7-2 and 3-2.
In the first game, Plymouth did the bulk of its damage in the second, where the Panthers scored six runs off Castleton starter Olivia Joy.
Proctor alumna Allie Almond singled to drive in a run in the second and Jayna Ryan pushed a run across later in the inning, but the Spartans were stifled offensively from there.
Joy struck out three, but picked up the loss, moving her record to 2-2.
In the second game, Castleton’s bats remained quiet for most of the day. Plymouth pushed a run across in each of the first three innings.
The Spartans finally broke through in the sixth. Machaila Arjavich drove in a run on a single and Jamie Boyle doubled to cut the PSU lead to one, but the Panthers held on.
Castleton is 6-4 and is at UMass Boston for a doubleheader on Saturday.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Plymouth 22, CU 3
CASTLETON — Plymouth State dominated the first half against the Castleton women’s lacrosse team and won 22-3 Tuesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
PSU led 15-2 at the half and cruised from there.
Aubra Linn had two goals for the Spartans and Kimberly McCarthy had the other.
Emily Santom and Sydney Dubois led Plymouth with five goals apiece.
CU (1-6) is at Rhode Island College on Saturday.
BASKETBALL
Rice player commits
BURLINGTON — Rice senior Michel Ndayishimiye, who was recently named the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association boys player of the year, committed to play his college hoops at the University of Vermont on Tuesday.
MINOR LEAGUES
Lake Monsters hire
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters announced the hiring of Pete Wilk as their new head coach for the team’s inaugural season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League this summer.
Wilk joins Vermont after a 21-year head coaching career at Georgetown University, where he finished as the winningest head coach in program history with 426 victories.
He has previous coaching stints at Boston University and Harvard University, along with a one-season stint at Acton-Boxborough High School in Massachusetts.
His previous summer league baseball experienced came with the Cape Cod League’s Harwich Mariners and Alaska Baseball League’s Mat-Su Miners.
The Lake Monsters are scheduled to play 68 games during their first FCBL season, with 38 home games at Centennial Field, from mid-May thru mid-August.
RUNNING
W. River Trail Run
LONDONDERRY — Between May 21 and June 4, The Collaborative will host their annual West River Trail Run fundraising event.
The event will be virtual to accommodate COVID-19 precautions. Racers will have two weeks to run their race to ensure everyone can run at their own convenience and practice safe distancing.
To register, please visit The Collaborative’s website under the West River Trail Run for the link and other information thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun.
The registration fee this year is $25 and all registered participants will be sent a link to upload their results. Participants have until June 4 at 5 p.m. to register and/or submit their results.
Participants will have an opportunity to celebrate the history of the West River Trail on June 5 as they come together at the Jamaica Historical Foundation to pick up race bags. Race participants will be treated to a specially curated exhibit about the West River Trail.
West River Trail Run participants have two ways to race – either the “11 Miles of Trouble” or 5k.
For the 11 Miles of Trouble, participants complete the entire 11-mile trail starting in South Londonderry, which follows the West River and ends in Jamaica State Park.
The in-person 5k is an out and back starting in Jamaica State Park.
Participants can walk, jog, or run your distance on the trail, road or their treadmill. All proceeds go to The Collaborative, a nonprofit implementing healthy activities for youth in the Southern Vermont communities.
