BARRE — In a high-scoring battle, it was the Spaulding girls hockey team beating Rutland 7-6 Wednesday afternoon at the BOR.
The win gave the Crimson Tide a season sweep against the Raiders.
Spaulding jumped out to a 2-1 lead after one and were up 4-2 after two.
Rutland did everything it could to push ahead in the third, scoring four goals, but the Crimson Tide were nearly as strong, tallying three of their own.
Alyssa Kennedy had two goals for the Raiders, while Sydney Wood, Isabel Crossman, Addison Hubert and Elizabeth Stoodley had one goal apiece.
Rutland had assists from Crossman, Hubert, Stoodley, Wood, Elise Lidstone and Gracie Stahura.
Spaulding was paced by a hat trick from Rebecca McKelvey. Portia Berard added tw0 goals, while Lilly Tewksbury and Chelsea Bell scored one apiece.
Rutland (7-7) hosts the CVU/MMU CougarHawks on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mid-Vermont 59, Proctor 49
QUECHEE — Mid-Vermont's torrid shooting had Proctor in a 37-22 hole by halftime and the Phantoms couldn't overcome it, losing 59-49.
"Credit MVC, they played great," Proctor coach Jake Eaton said.
Carter Crossmon had 32 points for the Phantoms.
Abel Goodwin and Carson Meloon had 17 points apiece for the Eagles.
The Phantoms' record dips to 6-7 and the Eagles improve to 11-6.
BF 64, Springfield 39
SPRINGFIELD — Bellows Falls continued on its ride toward a special season by beating Springfield 64-39 on Wednesday night to hike its record to 10-3. The Cosmos fell to 1-13.
The Cosmos were undermanned due to injuries and a vacation but stood up to the Terriers for a half at which point they railed by 10 points.
Brody Perham led the Cosmos with 11 points and Sam Presch, Tanner Gintof and Luke Stocker added eight each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Proctor 59, Mid-Vermont 30
QUECHEE — Proctor had only a 29-23 lead against Mid-Vermont Christian at the half on Wednesday night, but hit its stride in the second half on the way to a 59-30 victory.
Maggie McKearin led the 13-1 Phantoms with 20 points and Izzy Greb followed with 14.
Laci French connected on a couple of big 3-point field goals.
Jenna Davine and Meghan Cole added eight points each for the Phantoms.
Hayley Goodwin led the Eagles with 17 points.
WRESTLING
Otter Valley 39, Fair Haven 15
BRANDON — The Otter Valley wrestling team defeated a depleted Fair haven squad on Wednesday night, 39-15.
It was senior night in OV's House of Noise and Austin Cormany, Don Davis and Sam Martin were honored for Otter Valley.
Isaac Whitney had a strong match for Otter Valley in winning at 170 pounds.
Derek Li wrestled well in the heavyweight division but lost to Fair Haven's Colton DeLong.
"Those were probably the best two matches," OV coach Cole Mason said.
The Otters travel to Essex on Saturday for the Large School Duals where they will compete against Essex, Mount Anthony, Springfield, Colchester, Spaulding and St. Johnsbury.
The Small School Duals will be held at Fair Haven that day.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 53, UMB 32
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's basketball team picked up its second blowout win in as many tries, beating UMass Boston 53-32 Wednesday afternoon at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
The Spartans jumped out to a five-point lead after one and dominated the second quarter to push the lead to 16 by halftime. Castleton maintained the high-level effort in the second half to win going away.
Castleton (12-8) was led by Ryleigh Coloutti with 20 points, followed by nine from Elise Magro and eight from Liz Bailey.
Brewster back
Fair Haven Union High school graduate Courtney Brewster recently made her collegiate debut with the Colby-Sawyer women's basketball team.
In four games heading into Wednesday, Brewster had 27 points and 19 rebounds.
Brewster was returning from an ACL injury she suffered during a Division II quarterfinal last winter playing for the Slaters.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UMass Boston 71, Castleton 51
CASTLETON — The Castleton men's basketball team was left searching for its first league victory after Wednesday night's 71-51 loss to UMass Boston. The Spartans are 0-13 in the Little East Conference and 5-17.
The Beacons hiked their record to 6-7 in the LEC and 10-11.
Johnny Torrence led the Spartans with 12 points and Oluwadare Sowunmi followed with 11.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
RHS picks up Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — Rutland High School will have a new opponent this season. The Raiders will travel to Concord High in New Hampshire in the fifth week of the season.
NHL HOCKEY
St. Louis hired
Former University of Vermont men's hockey standout Martin St. Louis was hired as interim head coach of the National Hockey League's Montreal Canadiens, replacing the fired Dominique Ducharme, who was a teammate of St. Louis at UVM.
