FAIR HAVEN — Middlebury seems to line up with the Division I title contenders each season and off the Tigers’ season opener on Friday night, it might be no different this year. They left Fair Haven with a 20-0 victory.
Fair Haven coach Jim Hill, though, was highly encouraged.
“We went toe-to-toe with Middlebury,” he said, noting that his Slaters were still in the game at halftime when they trailed 7-0. The game was scoreless after the opening quarter.
“They were a little more polished than we were,” Hill said.
The only area of disappointment for Hill was the punt coverage which gave the Tigers a short field for two of their touchdowns.
FOOTBALL
Woodstock 35, Springfield 16
WOODSTOCK —Springfield was on top 16-14 at halftime but the second half was all Woodstock as the Wasps rolled to a 35-16 victory on Friday night.
“We got outplayed all four quarters,” Springfield coach Todd Aiken said. “Woodstock looked a lot better than they looked on film, that’s for sure.”
The Cosmos were also decimated by injuries, losing four defensive starters in the third quarter.
Sam Presch threw two touchdown passes for the Cosmos, those going to Tanner Gintof and Garrett Twombly. Presch ran it in for both two-point conversions.
“It was a wake-up call for us,” Aiken said.
The Cosmos will try to rebound in the home opener next weekend against Mill River.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ludlow Tournament
Proctor 7, OV 1
LUDLOW — Proctor built a 5-0 lead by halftime and coasted to a 7-1 victory in the first round of the Black River Invitational.
The win over Otter Valley puts the Phantoms in the championship game of the Black River Invitational on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Maggie McKearin and Isabel Greb each had hat tricks for the 1-0 Phantoms. Laci French contributed a goal and three assists.
Marlee Richardson scored for the Otters.
Angel Traverse played in the goal for the Phantoms.
“They made some good runs at her in the second half and she made some nice saves,” Proctor coach Chris Hughes said. In the other tournament game Leland and Gray beat Green Mountain 3-2.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 3, Rutland 0
WINDSOR — Peyton Richardson scored two goals to help power Windsor past Rutland in the season field hockey opener at the MacLeay-Royce Complex.
Rutland coach Karen Poljacik was thrilled with the performance of her goalie Emma Cosgrove. Making her varsity debut, Cosgrove collected 14 saves.
Poljacik also was happy with the play of Jaryn Mazzareillo-Peer at midfield.
“We saw some things we need to work on,” Poljacik said as she and the Ravens prepare for Thursday’s game at Otter Valley.
BF 12, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Ashlin Maxfield scored three times to lead Bellows Falls in a 12-0 win over Springfield on Friday in a field hockey season opener.
“Springfield never gave up,” BF coach Bethany Coursen said. “They kept a positive attitude.”
Grace Bazin and Arianna Wunderlee each scored two goals for the defending Division I state champions.
Tacking on single goals were Maya Waryas, Sadie Scott, Ava LaRock, Madi Haskell and Emma Bazin. It was Emma’s first varsity goal.
Bellows Falls hosts Windsor on Wednesday.
CVU 3, BBA 0
HINESBURG — CVU bested Burr and Burton on the strength of three first-half goals on Friday.
Tess Everett, Paige Comeau and Miranda Oppenheimer tallied the goals for the Redhawks.
BBA's Mac Thuermer made 10 saves.
"CVU caught us a bit off guard in the first half and it took a little while to make adjustments. We had a much better second half and we’re able to put some offensive pressure on the CVU defense," said Bulldogs coach Barb Miceli.
"Annabelle Gray and Kaelin Downey played key roles in picking up the pace of the game for us in the second half. Lauren Barrows also moved well to the ball for us."
BBA is 0-1 and is home against Windsor on Sept. 10.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Salve 38, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD — Salve Regina’s Joey Mauriello rushed for 261 yards and two touchdowns to lead Salve Regina University to a 38-0 victory over Norwich University in the season opener for college football in Vermont.
BFA-St. Albans’ Nate Parady led the Cadets’ ground game with 60 yards on 15 carries in Norwich’s first home night game in program history.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
CU 8, Morrisville 1
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — Castleton University bounced back from an opening loss to beat SUNY Morrisville 8-1 Friday afternoon.
Spartan sophomore Emily Harris opened the scoring with 12:58 left in the first quarter and a nifty air dribble gave her another goal with 9:05 in the first.
The Mustangs got a goal back soon after, but two more goals by Harris and a tally from Kaitlin Bardellini put Castleton up 5-1 at the half.
The Spartans continued to run away with three goals in the second half.
Harris had a monster day with five goals. Kaitlin Bardellini, Payton Barlow and Abby Wetmore knocked in the other goals for the 1-1 Spartans.
Castleton is at Middlebury College on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
TENNIS
C-S 9, Castleton 0
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The Castleton University women’s tennis team got shut out at Colby-Sawyer on Friday.
Castleton, 1-1, will travel to Russell Sage College on Sunday.
COLLEGE XC
Castleton Invitational
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s cross country team placed fourth out of the four teams in the field.
Eastern Connecticut won the event.
Wayne Alexander was Castleton’s top runner, finishing eighth.
The Castleton women’s team fared better, tying Western Connecticut for second place in the four-team field.
Scoring for Castleton with their places were Eden Goldstein (7), Amanda Cuthbert (12), Annika Saunus (19) and Taylor Ross (20).
Eastern Connecticut also won the women’s race.
The Castleton teams head for the Cardinal Classic hosted by Plattsburgh State next weekend.
MEN’S SOCCER
County connection
NEW LONDON, N.H. — There is a Rutland County connection on the Colby-Sawyer men’s soccer team where Rutland’s Braeden Carleton and Proctor’s Conner McKearin are first-year players for the Chargers on the forward line.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Other Scores
BRATTLEBORO — Bellows Falls stunned defending Division II (2019) state champion Brattleboro in Friday night’s football opener at Natowich Field, 36-7. Jeb Monier helped power the Terriers to a 29-0 lead by halftime with two touchdowns.
In other Friday night football action, Mount Anthony rolled past Mount Abraham 37-0. The Patriots were in command by halftime, 25-0.
Over in White River Junction, Hartford gave the home crowd a treat, cruising past St. Johnsbury, 41-9. It was an auspicious varsity debut for quarterback Brayden Trombly who rang up three touchdown passes.
There was joy in Barre where Spaulding opened with a 20-14 win over Lyndon. The Crimson Tide scored 20 unanswered points in the second half.
Burr and Burton won on the road, outgunning Colchester 34-16.
Milton outlasted North Country 34-23. Milton’s Caleb Barnier amassed more than 200 yards on the ground.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.