Times and locations for Saturday’s state finals in boys and girls soccer and field hockey.
FIELD HOCKEY
DIVISION I
Saturday at UVM, 11 a.m.
No. 6 Bellows Falls (9-7) vs. No. 1 Rice (11-4-1)
DIVISION II
Saturday At UVM, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Otter Valley (13-2) vs. No. 2 Mount Abraham (11-3-2)
DIVISION III
Saturday at UVM, 3 p.m.
No. 2 Stowe (13-3) vs. No. 1 Windsor (13-2-1)
BOYS SOCCER
DIVISION I
Saturday at Burlington High School, 10 a.m.
No. 1 CVU (15-0-1) vs. No. 6 Mount Mansfield (10-5-1)
DIVISION II
Saturday at South Burlington, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Middlebury (14-3) vs. No. 1 Stowe (16-0-1)
DIVISION III
Saturday at Hartford, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Mill River (8-9) vs. No. 4 Green Mountain (12-5)
DIVISION IV
Saturday at Bellows Falls, 10 a.m.
No. 3 Arlington (13-3-1) vs. No. 1 Twin Valley (13-2-1)
GIRLS SOCCER
DIVISION I
Saturday at Burlington, 1 p.m.
No. 1 CVU (16-0) vs. No. 3 Colchester (12-4)
DIVISION II
Saturday at South Burlington, 1 p.m.
No. 7 Harwood (10-5) vs. No. 9 Rice (10-6-1)
DIVISION III
Saturday at Hartford, 10 a.m.
No. 2 Vergennes (10-4-1) vs. Thetford (1, 13-2-1)
DIVISION IV
Saturday at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
No. 1 Proctor (16-1) vs. No. 3 Rivendell (11-6)
CORRECTION
The first Otter Valley goal scorer in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory over Burr and Burton was misidentified in Thursday’s edition. The goal scorer was Ryleigh LaPorte.
An article on Page B1 of Thursday’s edition of the Times Argus incorrectly identified the goalkeeper for the Harwood girls soccer team. Amaya Rogers played in goal for the Highlanders.
WINTER SPORTS
Rutland High School and Middle School winter sports pre-season meetings are scheduled for Nov. 5 and 6 at the gym on Stratton Road at 6:30 p.m. High school students will meet on Nov. 5 and middle school student on Nov. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.