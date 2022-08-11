PROCTOR — Cousins Curtis Tomlinson and Gannon McKearin have been named as the head boys varsity soccer coaches at Proctor High School.
Both were multi-sport standouts at the school.
McKearin is a graduate of Castleton University and Tomlinson of the University of Connecticut.
They will make their coaching debut on Sept. 7 when the Phantoms host Otter Valley.
“I couldn’t be more excited to have these two amazing young me aboard,” Proctor Athletic Director Jake Eaton said.
“You couldn’t ask for two better role models coaching our kids. They were two of the best leaders, players, students and human beings we have ever had here at Proctor.
“They are absolute winners. They know what it takes to win championships and be a part of a winning culture.
“They played for two great coaches that taught them how to play the right way and to conduct themselves the right way in Kevin Ratti and Chad Wilson.
“They know and understand the hard work and character traits it takes to be successful.
“Again, I am so excited to see them grow with this program and I am confident they’ll continue to grow our great tradition of winning soccer and championship culture.”
SOCCER
Officials’ clinic
MANCHESTER — A clinic for new officials wanting to referee high school soccer in southern Vermont will be held Aug. 20 at Burr and Burton Academy from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.
Classroom instruction will be followed by on-field work.
The cost is $75 which includes VSOA membership, insurance, rule book, and instruction. RSVP required to Eric Evans: eevansvtlax@gmail.com.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl
WEST HAVEN — One of the premier racing events of the summer took place on Sunday with the CJ Richards Classic Battle at the Bowl at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
Rocky Warner took home the prize in the 67-lap Modified main event race, netting $10,000 for his efforts.
Tim Fuller took second, followed by Mike Mahaney, Marc Johnson and Jack Speshock.
Justin Comes won the 40-lap Sportsman Modified race. Following behind him was David Rogers, Todd Stone, Johnny Bruno and Tim LaDuc.
Jimmy Ryan earned the Hard Charger award, making a push from 23rd to eighth.
Randy Ryan brought home the win in the 25-lap Limited Sportsman race. Jason Quenneville was second, followed by Evan Roberts. Gary English and Alex Layn.
There were a pair of 15-lap Mini Stock features with Cody Dion and Adam Mahoney winning the races.
Following Dion in the first race was Chris Conroy, Tom Severance, Matt Wade and Jarod Colburn.
Behind Mahoney in the second race was Ron Alger, Austin McKirryer, Levi Cram and Chase Allen.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.