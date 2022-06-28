MANCHESTER — The top of Manchester Union Underground's lineup did all the damage in a 10-2 win against Rutland Post 31 in American Legion baseball action Tuesday afternoon.
Manchester had nine runs batted in and all nine came from the top four hitters in the order.
Sam Steinman drove in four and Trevor Greene drove in three, while Max Brownlee and Jack McCoy drove in one.
Manchester led 4-2 heading into the sixth, but put the game out of reach with a six-run sixth inning.
Chase de Castro was one of six Rutland batters with a single hit and had the only RBI of the day for Post 31. Alex Polli and Mike Schillinger crossed the plate for Rutland's runs.
Griff Briggs tossed a complete game for Manchester against his former summer teammates. He struck out six and walked three in his 100-pitch effort.
Rutland got through the game using a pair of pitchers with de Castro going four innings and Tyler Weatherhogg pitching two frames.
Rutland (3-4) hosts Bennington on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. on St. Peter's Field.
AUTO RACING
Thunder Road
BARRE — Thunder Road International Speedbowl returns on Thursday, with the annual four-division Scout Night plus Kids Rides from 4 to 4:45 p.m. The standings in all three championship divisions remain tight while the return from a two-week-off absence for the Road Warriors ensures plenty of action throughout the night.
The Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models are coming off an extreme Double Feature event last Friday with the top four championship chasers separated by just six points.
Currently led by super consistent Kyle Pembroke from Montpelier, his Kinney Drugs machine has yet to take down the checkered flag, but Scout Night could provide his first win since July of 2021. Standing in his way are the ultra-competitive rides of Milton’s Scott Dragon and Graniteville’s Stephen Donahue.
Williston’s Justin Prescott continues to lead the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger standings coming into Thursday, 12-points ahead of Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins. Perhaps Thunder Road’s most unpredictable division, the Flying Tigers are coming off a week where longtime Vermont driver Rich Lowrey took down his first win of 2022 followed closely by Rookie of the Year leader Kaiden Fisher.
Thunder Road’s largest division in 2022, the rk Miles Street Stocks, have averaged high-twenties car counts so far, leaving victory lane podiums quite the confusing gambling racket on Bud Hill. After Dean Switser Jr. took down the first two wins of the season, mechanical issues plagued the 16 machine out of Waterford, leaving the door open for Northfield’s James Dopp, All-Time Wins Leader Tommy ‘Thunder’ Smith and newcomer Kyle Gravel.
The Burnett Scrap Metal Road Warriors return this Thursday after a two week break to join in on the Scout Night and Kids Rides program. So far this season, ‘Barbie Boy’ Frank Putney took down the first win in his hot pink ride with Neal Foster of Moretown and Graniteville’s ‘Flyin’ Fred Fleury also standing victorious this season.
A couple hours after the Kids Rides wrap up, post time for the weekly divisons is set for 7 p.m .with adult tickets on sale for $15, kids 12 and under for $3 with the Family Four Pack available for $30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.