SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Division I state championship game has become an annual trek for the CVU girls soccer team.
Since 2011, the Redhawks have failed to make that game just once and 2020 won’t be the year to change that. No. 1 seed CVU bested No. 4 Rutland 9-0 to advance to the title game against No. 3 South Burlington on Saturday at Burlington High School.
The Redhawks jumped on the board first with Josie Pecor scoring on a 1-on-1 with Raiders keeper Kathryn Moore.
Moore made a great diving stop midway through the half, but a minute later, Rowan Godbout scored with a great strike from just inside the box.
Pecor added two more goals in the first half. On the latter, Moore came off her line to make a nice save, but the ball got behind her and Pecor scored.
Anna Morton added a tally before the half, with Catherine Gilwee assisting.
In the second half, Olivia Zubarik scored in the opening minutes on a rebound from a Gilwee shot.
After another CVU goal, Zoe Zeller and Makayla Urie finished off the Redhawks scoring.
Despite giving up nine goals, Moore was solid as they come in goal, making 13 saves, including a few of the diving variety. CVU keepers combined for three saves.
Rutland finishes the season at 6-4.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hazen 1, Danville 1
(Hazen in PKs)
DANVILLE — It took penalty kicks for No. 6 Hazen to get past No. 2 Danville in the Division IV semifinals Thursday afternoon.
Hazen jumped out to a 1-0 lead at the half, before Danville responded with a goal in the second half to force overtime. Overtime couldn’t decide a winner and Hazen took home the win in PKs.
The Wildcats advance to play No. 1 Proctor in the D-IV state championship on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Manchester’s Applejack Stadium.
Vergennes 2, Enosburg 0
ENOSBURG — Division III No. 1 seed Enosburg suffered its first loss of the season in the state semifinals against No. 4 Vergennes Thursday afternoon.
The Commodores jumped out to the lead with a nice curling shot early in the second half and added a goal later on to secure their championship game spot.
Vergennes plays No. 10 seed Stowe in the D-III final on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.
BOYS SOCCER
Burlington 2, St. Johnsbury 0
ST. JOHNSBURY — No. 5 seed Burlington punched its ticket to the Division I state championship game with a 2-0 win against No. 1 St. Johnsbury Thursday afternoon.
The game went into halftime scoreless, before the Seahorses got on the board early in the second half.
Jake Manley took a nice strike just outside the reach of the St. Johnsbury keeper. Karl Daly added an insurance goal on a header with four minutes to play.
Burlington plays No. 3 Essex Saturday at Burlington High School at 1 p.m.
PLAYOFFS
Championship sites
The Vermont Principals’ Association announced the official locations and times for the soccer state championships on Saturday.
The Division I games will be played at Burlington High School, with the girls game at 10 a.m. and the boys at 1 p.m.
The Division II games will be played at South Burlington High School. The boys go first at 10 a.m. and the girls are at 1 p.m.
The Division III games are at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction.
The boys play at 10 a.m. and the girls at 1 p.m.
Lastly, the Division IV games are at Applejack Stadium in Manchester’s Dana Thompson Recreation Park. The boys are playing at 10 a.m. and the girls are at 1 p.m.
SKIING
Snow Bowl and Rikert
MIDDLEBURY — The Rikert Nordic Center and the Middlebury Snow Bowl will welcome skiers this winter with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
Changes include required online reservations for skiing, equipment rentals, and lessons, as well as lodge access that is limited to restrooms, equipment rental, and grab-and-go food purchases.
Rikert will open on Dec. 1 and will operate seven days a week while the Snow Bowl will begin the season December 2 and maintain a Wednesday–Sunday schedule.
Season passes are on sale.
The price of a season pass at the Snow Bowl will increase after Nov. 15.
For more info, visit their respective websites.
