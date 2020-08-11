ESSEX — The 19th annual Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament was much different than normal, but was incredibly successful this past weekend.
The tournament that normally takes place at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams in Essex raised $325,309 as of Monday. It moved the 19-year fundraising total to over $6.4 million dollars.
All funds go to the Travis Roy Foundation that benefits and creates awareness for people with spinal cord injuries, and is named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player who resides in nearby Mallets Bay in Colchester each summer.
Roy also acknowledged the impact of this summer’s TRF WIFFLE Ball Challenge, where many have participated by taking a swing with an official WIFFLE bat and ball, and posted their videos and challenges on social media (#BatterUpTRF).
The challenge, and donations for it, continues through the month of August with close to 300 participating so far, about the same amount of people who usually play in the traditional tournament.
In addition to Sunday’s money count was a conversation with former Sports Illustrated senior writer, E.M. Swift, co-author with Travis Roy of the best selling book, ‘Eleven Seconds: A Story of Tragedy, Courage and Triumph’, that was the inspiration for Little Fenway founder Pat O’Connor starting the tournament in 2002.
Along with the virtual presentations, replays of the last 10 title games and highlights from all 30-plus teams, an online silent auction and a simulated tournament on the video game ‘MLB: The Show 2020’ was held.
Several annual awards were presented Sunday recognizing extra efforts. Mike ‘Mojo’ Moshovetis of GoodFellas and Milton earned the Most Valuable Player Award after exceptional fundraising.
For his effort producing all the virtual presentations, along with 10 years of tournament broadcasts, Adam Polgreen of West Roxbury, Mass., co-founder and co-owner of Pack Network, picked up the Tommy Long Sportsmanship Award.
An original captain since 2002, Art Page of the Boston Beef and Belmont, Mass. earned the Kim Trahan Fundraising Leadership Award.
By raising over $52,000, the Hardshells of Maine, boyhood friends of Travis Roy’s from Yarmouth, Maine, won its second straight Fan Club Award as the top fundraising team.
The 2021 Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball tournament is slated for August 13-14-15, 2021 in Essex, Vt.
For more information and to donate to the Travis Roy Foundation, log on to www.travisroyfoundation.org.
VT girl to swim English channel
DOVER, England — Upper Valley Aquatic Center’s Vera Rivard, a teenager from Springfield, NH and Derby, VT, will attempt an English Channel swim in the date window of Monday, August 24 to Saturday, August 29.
She will quarantine for the next two weeks after arriving in Dover this past Saturday.
Rivard is an open water swimmer who started swimming with Upper Valley Aquatic Club more than 10 years ago. She has dreamed of swimming the English Channel her whole life. She has accepted all available swim challenges, most recently circumnavigating Manhattan Island in the 20 Bridges Around Manhattan Island this July.
The captain, Peter Reed, overseeing her boat decides when or if they will depart. That boat is based in Folkestone and she will only get a few hours notice before her swim will be happening.
Her family will be posting updates on Facebook and Instagram as they find out more about the swim. The link to track her swim when she has it is: https://www.channelswimmingassociation.com/pilots/rowena
Upper Valley Aquatic Center, Allen Pools & Spas and TYR Swimwear are Vera Rivard’s are supporters of her English Channel swim. If you are inspired by her and would like to donate to her English Channel attempt go here: https://fundly.com/team-rivard-swimming.
She has raised nearly $5,000 but the trip will cost much closer to $15,000 for travel, training, room and board and the boat rental.
