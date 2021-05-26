The Fair Haven-Mount Anthony and Mount St. Joseph-Proctor baseball games, along with the Rutland-Middlebury boys lacrosse game, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon got postponed due to the threat of inclement weather.
The Fair Haven-MAU game was moved to Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Slaters (5-8) are in Manchester on Friday to play Burr and Burton, before the season finale with the Patriots on Saturday. MAU (7-3) hosts Green Mountain on Friday.
The Rutland-Middlebury game, to be played on the Tigers’ field, was pushed back to Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
The Ravens (4-8) finish the regular season on Saturday, hosting Mount Mansfield at 11 a.m. Middlebury (9-3) hosts powerhouse CVU to finish its season on Saturday.
It took the storm to cool off two hot Division IV baseball teams.
Proctor had won four straight and Mount St. Joseph three in a row.
The game between the teams on Wednesday will now be played at Proctor on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
MSJ brings a 4-5 record into the game and the Phantoms are 6-4.
AUTO RACING
D-Bowl violation
WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway has announced that Super Stock competitor Andrew FitzGerald has been disqualified from his apparent victory on Saturday, and that penalties have been imposed. The actions come due to violations of the Vermont track’s strict General Motors “602 crate” engine rules.
FitzGerald crossed the finish line in first place following the 20-lap feature race for the Super Stock division on Saturday, and his engine was impounded.
The apparent win was FitzGerald’s third in four starts in the 2021 season. An independent inspection was performed on Tuesday, at Hunt’s Machine in Schenectady, New York, which revealed that the sealed GM 602 crate engine had been altered, resulting in a clear advantage.
In accordance with Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s 2021 rulebook, FitzGerald has been disqualified from the event and stripped of all championship points accumulated in 2021.
FitzGerald has also been fined $1,000 and suspended indefinitely from competition at Devil’s Bowl Speedway. The engine, which has non-bottlecap seals, has been confiscated.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway promoter Mike Bruno said that the track will remain steadfast on protecting the integrity of the crate engine program.
“We are proud of the reputation that Devil’s Bowl Speedway has concerning technical inspection, and we will do what we can to uphold it,” Bruno said, in a track press release.
“We have pulled many crate engines over the years across our divisions, and this is the first one that has been out of spec. This is a clear violation, and we will not let it go.”
With the disqualification, original runner-up Chris Murray will inherit Saturday’s victory. Paul Braymer is officially the runner-up, followed by Josh Bussino, Mark Norris and Kevin Elliott.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway hosts a big, two-night Memorial Day Weekend event with the “Northeast Crate Nationals” on Saturday and Sunday.
Sportsman Modifieds will have first-round time trials and qualifying heats on Saturday night starting at 7 p.m., along with qualifying races for all of Devil’s Bowl’s weekly classes.
Second-round time trials begin at 6 p.m. on Sunday night, followed by consolation races and a last-chance B-Main, as well as weekly division features and the season-opening race for the traveling Sprint Cars of New England tour.
The Sportsman Modified division will race 100 laps for a whopping $5,000 to win on Sunday night, and several drivers from outside the local Devil’s Bowl group are expected to invade for a shot at the big money.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Raiche honored
AUSTIN, Texas — Castleton University women’s basketball senior Brooke Raiche was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Third Team on Wednesday, marking a first in program history.
The 2020-21 Academic All-America Women’s Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. The CoSIDA Academic All-America program recognizes basketball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and NAIA.
The Ira native becomes the 16th Castleton student-athlete all-time to earn Academic All-America honors from CoSIDA, and is the first women’s basketball player to do so.
Raiche landing the award marks the seventh year in a row that at least one Castleton student-athlete has earned Academic All-America honors. She was one of just 15 women’s basketball student-athletes in the entire country to earn Academic All-America status out of a pool of 42 who advanced to the ballot after previously being named Academic All-Region.
Raiche was a star both on the court and in the classroom for the Spartans, scoring 1,068 career points while averaging 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals per game in her career.
She was a two-time Little East First Team All-Conference honoree, and was named Second Team All-LEC one time in addition to landing North Atlantic Conference Rookie of the Year accolades in 2017-18.
Raiche was also a three-time member of the LEC All-Academic Team and has been named to the Castleton University President’s List six times in her career for her academic performance.
CORRECTIONThe softball pitcher who came on in relief for Rutland in Tuesday’s game against Essex was Kayla Olszewski.
