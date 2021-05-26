Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.