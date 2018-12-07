JACKSONVILLE — The Twin Valley girls basketball team had its scheduled scrimmage snowed out so considering Friday night’s opener was the first time the Wildcats had gone “live,” coach Buddy Hayford was ecstatic about the 47-24 victory over Poultney.
The Wildcats were very conscious of the Blue Devils’ Grace Hayes.
“If you aren’t careful, she will hurt you. We were really on her,” Hayford said.
Niles Jarrett and Sadie Boyd led Twin Valley with 14 points apiece, but they did a lot more than score. Boyd also had 14 rebounds and four steals. Niles contributed eight rebounds and five assists.
Another key player for TV was Jayden Crawford with eight rebounds and four assists.
Kassidy Mack led the Blue Devils with seven points.
“I was pleased with the way we defended,” Hayford said.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CSJ 81, NHTI 69
The College of St. Joseph’s Fighting Saints improve to 3-9 with an 81-69 win over New Hampshire Technical Institute on Friday night.
Sabrena Eye and Rachel Bruneel led the Saints with 23 and 22 points scored.
Melissa Martel scored 23 for NHTI.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
UMASS
Boston 3, Castleton 1
BOSTON — Castleton’s Jade Remillard scored early in the third period to bring Castleton to within a goal before an empty netter late in the period ended their hopes of a comeback as they fell to UMass Boston 3-1 Friday.
Rylie Wills made 25 saves for the Spartans and Aimee Brand and Jocelyn Forrest each picked up an assist.
Castleton is 4-5-2.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, New England College 1
HENNIKER, N.H. — Castleton University skated to its fourth tie of the season with a 1-1 decision against New England College on Friday night.
Jacob Erwin tied the game for the Spartans on a third period goal assisted by Asa Palker and Glenn Wiswell.
Wyatt Pickerell stopped 44 Pilgrims shots in earning the tie.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
BR dedication
LUDLOW — The dedication of the new gym floor in honor of former longtime coach and teacher Sue Pollender will take place on Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. before the girls basketball season opener against Green Mountain.
All family, friends and alumni are invited to the event.
