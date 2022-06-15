NORTHFIELD — Eighteen of the top senior baseball players from the Green Mountain State were selected to represent Vermont against New Hampshire in the 2022 Twin State Baseball Classic on Saturday, June 25 at Norwich University's Garrity Field.
The 2022 Vermont team is: Griff Briggs (IF/RHP), Arlington; Matt Gonyeau (OF), BFA-St. Albans; John Dennis (IF), Blue Mountain; Alex Bingham (SS/RHP) and Turner Clews (C), Brattleboro; Nolan Simon (IF), Burlington; Braedon Jones (IF/RHP) and Oliver Pudvar (OF/LHP), Champlain Valley; Eli Bostwick (C) and Andrew Goodrich (IF/RHP), Essex; David Piers (IF/RHP), Lake Region; Trevor Lussier (C), Lyndon; Adam Mansfield (IF/RHP), Mount Abraham; Tanner Wolpert (IF/OF), Rice Memorial; Will Fowler (IF) and Fritz Hauser (IF), Saint Johnsbury; Sully Beers (OF), South Burlington; and Carter Hoffman (OF/RHP), U-32.
The Vermont coaches are Nick DeCaro (Danville), Tim Root (Essex), Mike Howe (Otter Valley) and Jason Tarleton (Woodstock).
The Green Mountain State's squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 17 different high schools from all corners of the state and represents all four of the state’s divisions. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced later.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twin-bill is free.
The Twin State Baseball Classic was last played in 2019 with the two states splitting a pair, the fourth twin-bill split in five events since returning in its current format in 2015.
A year ago, the VBCA recognized its seniors with the 2021 Vermont North-South Classic at Hadley Field in Rockingham.
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — Rutland Country Club golfer Jared Nelson was the third among amateurs and finished tied for eighth overall in the Vermont Open that wrapped up on Wednesday at Lake Morey Country Club.
Nelson shot 4-under for the tournament, carding even-par on the final day of action after a pair of 2-under efforts in the opening 36 holes.
Nelson birdied four holes on Wednesday, including the second hole that he birdied on the first two days as well.
Brattleboro Country Club's Ryan Kohler finished at 2-over in a tie for 24th, Country Club of Barre's Bryson Richards was 5-over in a tie for 34th and Newport Country Club's Austin Giroux was 8-over in a tie for 43rd among the amateurs from Vermont in the field.
Kohler had his best round of the three on Wednesday, shooting a 68. He improved on his scores all three days.
Richards was at his best on the first day, where he carded a 7-under 63, just one of two golfers to do that in the tournament, and had eight birdies. He ran into trouble on the second day, but was two strokes better in the final around.
Giroux was even-par through the first two days, but ran into a lot of trouble in the final day, where he shot 8-over.
The top amateurs were Lake Morey's Patrick Pelletier and TPC River Highland's Christopher Pieper, who shot 5-under.
The overall winner was San Jose Country Club's Berk Harvey at 12-under.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Morris honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College men's tennis player Stan Morris was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Senior Player of the Year after previously being tabbed the ITA Northeast Senior Player of the Year. He is the first Panther to win the major award.
Morris had a phenomenal final year donning the navy and white, claiming both the 2021 ITA Singles Championship and the 2022 NCAA Singles Title.
Morris had a 10-match winning streak entering the NCAA Team Tournament. He was tabbed to the All-NESCAC First Team after helping lead the team to the conference crown.
At No. 1 doubles, Morris teamed up with David Vilys this season. The tandem had a 19-5 record and only dropped one conference match (8-1). Morris and Vilys qualified for the NCAA Individual Championships and earned All-NESCAC First-Team honors as a pair.
Last week, Morris was named an ITA All-American.
SKIING
Rettenbacher tabbed
AUSTIN, Texas — Castleton University alpine skier Karoline Rettenbacher has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America's Academic All-America First Team in the At-Large division, becoming the first student-athlete in program history to achieve the honor.
Rettenbacher becomes the 18th Spartan all-time to earn Academic All-America honors, and is just the fourth in Castleton history to earn First Team recognition. She is the first At-Large Academic All-American since Sarah Wells (field hockey) in 2019.
Business report
MONTPELIER — Alpine and Cross-Country ski areas, supporters and friends of Vermont’s ski industry gathered at Sugarbush Resort for the Vermont Ski Areas Association’s 53rd Annual Meeting on June 8 and 9.
Despite the lingering effects of the ongoing pandemic, this season Vermont ski areas reported an additional 230,000 skier visits, which is an increase of 6.5% over the 2020-21 season. While the total of 3.76 million skier visits is six percent below Vermont’s 10-year average, Vermont’s rebound outpaced the Northeast region’s four percent growth.
