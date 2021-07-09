HANOVER, N.H. — Game times have been set for the Vermont and New Hampshire Lions Cup Twin State soccer games scheduled for next Saturday, July 17 at Hanover High School in Hanover, New Hampshire.
The girls game will kickoff at 2 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NESCAC Schedule
The Middlebury College football team, defending New England Small College Athletic Conference champions with a 9-0 record in 2019, opens the season on the road. The Panthers will be at Williams College on Sept. 18 for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The Panthers’ home opener is the following week with Bares in town for a 1 p.m. kickoff.
The complete NESCAC football schedule:
Week One, Sept. 18 — Bowdoin at Hamilton, Amherst at Bates, Middlebury at Williams, Wesleyan at Colby and Tufts at Trinity.
Week Two, Sept. 25 — Bates at Middlebury, Hamilton at Wesleyan, Colby at Amherst, Trinity at Bowdoin and Williams at Tufts.
Week Three, Oct. 2 — Williams at Bowdoin, Wesleyan at Bates, Middlebury at Trinity, Hamilton at Coby and Tufts at Amherst.
Week Four, Oct. 9 — Bates at Tufts, Trinity at Hamilton, Colby at Williams, Bowdoin at Wesleyan and Amherst at Middlebury.
Week Five, Oct. 16 — Amherst at Bowdoin, Bates at Trinity, Middlebury at Colby, Williams at Hamilton and Wesleyan at Tufts.
Week Six, Oct. 23 — Tufts at Bowdoin, Trinity at Colby, Hamilton at Amherst, Middlebury at Wesleyan and Williams at Bates.
Week Seven, Oct. 30 — Bowdoin at Middlebury, Colby at Bates, Amherst at Wesleyan, Tufts at Hamilton and Trinity at Williams.
Week Eight, Nov. 6 — Bates at Bowdoin, Middlebury at Hamilton, Amherst at Trinity, Wesleyan at Williams and Colby at Tufts.
Week Nine, Nov. 13 — Bowdoin at Colby, Hamnilton at Bates, Trinity at Wesleyan, Williams at Amherst and Tufts at Middlebury.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UVM tabs Moser
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s head hockey coach Todd Woodcroft announced Friday the addition of Scott Moser in the role of assistant coach.
Moser comes to Catamount Country after a two-year stint in the same role at Rensselaer (RPI). Prior to RPI, Moser spent five seasons as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Canisius College.
“We consider ourselves very fortunate to have added Scott Moser to our staff,” said Woodcroft. “Along with Stephen Wiedler, I feel our coaches provide a great blend of recruiting and hockey experience. Both gentlemen are excellent teachers and even better human beings.”
As a two-sport Division I athlete, Moser was captain of the Canisius men’s hockey team during the 2011-12 campaign and appeared in 134 career games for the Golden Griffins.
A two-time recipient of the team’s Dr. David B. Dietz Award, he was a nominee for the national Hockey Humanitarian Award in 2011 and the Derek Hines Unsung Hero Award in 2012. He was also a four-year starter in golf at Canisius and went on to be the assistant golf coach at St. Lawrence University while working with their women’s hockey program.
His wife Kelly, and son Callahan are excited to spend their weekends at the Gutterson Fieldhouse cheering on the Catamounts.
H.S. SOCCER
Officials clinic
There will be a Vermont new soccer officials clinic on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Burr and Burton Academy in Manchester.
The clinic will run a classroom session from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., followed by on-field work at 1 p.m. refereeing a BBA boys team scrimmage.
The cost is $25 online with register with NFHS Insurance on Dragonfly. The clinic cost $50 (check payable to Eric Evans), which covers the clinic, rulebook, directory and VSOA membership through Dec. 31, 2021.
Equipment needed is a laptop/tablet/phone which can access internet and participants are asked to bring as much refereeing gear as they have.
An RSVP is required. The RSVP and questions can be directed to Eric Evans, who can be reached at eevansvtlax@gmail.com and 802-345-8627.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.