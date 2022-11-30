BRUNSWICK, Maine — Rutland High alumnus Noah Tyson and his Colby College men's basketball teammates have enjoyed a dream start to the season.
The Mules earned their seventh straight win to open the season, beating Bowdoin 68-52 Wednesday night.
Colby outscored the Polar Bears by eight points in each half and were led by 16 points from Lucas Green. Alec McGovern scored 14 points and Tyson added 12. Tyson also had a game-high eight boards.
The Mules host Brandeis on Saturday at 3 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Nova 102, Lynn 50
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Tyson's high school teammate Jamison Evans was also in action Wednesday night with the Lynn University men's basketball team.
The Fighting Knights ran into a buzzsaw, falling to the third-ranked team in the nation Nova Southeastern 102-50.
Nova led by 38 at the half and never looked back.
Evans played well in the loss for Lynn, scoring nine points, along with six rebounds and a steal.
The Fighting Knights host Florida Tech on Saturday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Morris honored
MIDDLEBURY — Senior defender Elise Morris, of the Middlebury College women's soccer team, was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Region 1 First Team. Morris earned the accolade for the second-consecutive year.
Morris earned First-Team All-NESCAC honors for the second straight season.
She started all 16 matches this season and logged a team-high 1,364 minutes played. Morris tallied her first career goal in the NESCAC quarterfinal against Trinity, which cut the deficit to one.
The Panther anchored a defensive unit that allowed just 0.94 goals per game and secured seven shutouts, conceding only 15 goals all year.
Morris played in 66 career matches and earned 52 total starts, playing nearly 5,000 minutes on the pitch.
Morris will be placed onto the All-American ballot which is scheduled to be announced in early December.
MEN'S SOCCER
Panthers honored
MIDDLEBURY — Jordan Saint-Louis and Michael McFarlane, of the Middlebury College men's soccer team, garnered United Soccer Coaches All-Region 1 honors. Saint-Louis landed a spot on the first team, while McFarlane earned third-team accolades. The regional award is the second in as many seasons for both Panthers, as each was named to the second team in 2021.
Saint-Louis earned Second-Team All-NESCAC honors for the second year in a row.
The forward led the Panthers in both goals and points. His 15 points were fourth in the NESCAC, while his six goals put him in a fourth-place tie among league peers.
He scored a goal and assisted on another tally during Middlebury's NCAA Tournament contest against Rowan.
McFarlane started all 76 matches in his career, including 18 this season. He played a total of 1,584 minutes, the highest mark on the team other than the goalkeeper.
McFarlane led a Middlebury backline that boasted a 0.78 goals against average, and held opponents to one goal or less in 15 of 18 games.
Saint-Louis will now be placed onto the national All-American ballot, with those teams scheduled to be announced in early December.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Midd 79, Lyndon 27
LYNDON — The Middlebury women's basketball team never trailed in Tuesday night's game, easing to a 79-27 victory over Northern Vermont-Lyndon.
A dominant second quarter gave the Panthers a 27-point edge at the break.
Alexa Mustafaj led Middlebury with 23 points, followed by 12 from Augusta Dixon. Eleven players scored for the Panthers.
Kiara Mack paced the Hornets with eight points. North Country's Riann Fortin had six points and Fair Haven's Kerigan Disorda had five points.
CORRECTION
Elliott in parade
BRANDON — The wrong person was identified as the Otter Valley cheerleader who participated in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. She was Zoe Elliott.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.