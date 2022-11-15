WATERVILLE, Maine — Following a trip home playing at Castleton University, Rutland High alumnus Noah Tyson and his Colby College men’s basketball teammates were back in action Tuesday night, blasting Thomas College 101-58.
Tyson was held to just four points, but fellow senior Cooper Wirkala had a career night for the Mules, scoring 35 points on 11-for-14 shooting. Wirkala was was lights out from deep range, shooting 10-for-11 on 3s.
Colby dominated from the jump, opening up a 25-point lead by halftime.
The Mules (3-0) are at the University of Chicago on Saturday at noon.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 96, Lesley 59
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich men’s basketball team bounced back from a loss to beat Lesley 96-59 Tuesday night.
The Cadets led by just seven at the break, but really broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Lynx by 30 in the second half.
Scoring was balanced for Norwich with four players scoring in double figures led by the 16-point efforts of Owen Liss and Leonard Brice.
Fair Haven alumnus Kohlby Murray chipped in eight points.
Norwich (2-1) will be competing in the Barre Granite Association College Classic at Barre Auditorium over the weekend. The Cadets play Vermont Tech on Friday and Castleton University on Saturday.
So. Cal 57, UVM 55
LOS ANGELES — The University of Vermont men’s basketball lost its defensive struggle with the University of Southern California on Tuesday night, 57-55.
Finn Sullivan had 17 points and Dylan Penn 11 to lead Vermont.
UVM takes a 1-3 record into Friday’s game against Iona at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.
SMC starts strong
COLCHESTER — The St. Michael’s College men’s basketball team got off to a 2-0 start as the result of defeating Chestnut Hill of Pennsylvania 77-70 and Caldwell 63-59 at the Assumption Tip-Off Classic.
The Purple Knights had their home opener on Wednesday night against New Haven.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 68, AIC 46
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team earned its first win, beating American International College 68-46 Tuesday night.
The Catamounts pushed out to a 15-point lead at the half and continued to add on in the third quarter.
Emma Utterback paced UVM with 22 points, dishing out a team-high eight assists as well. Anna Olson joined her in double figures, scoring 13 points.
CVU product Catherine Gilwee added eight points.
UVM (1-2) hosts Delaware on Friday at 6 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Woodard in Sweet 16
DALLAS, Pa. — Rutland’s Breukelen Woodard and her Johns Hopkins women’s soccer teammates have advanced to the Sweet 16 and will play here Saturday at Misericordia University against Williams College at 3:30 p.m.
No. 1 Misericordia (20-0-1) will play Scranton at 1 p.m.
Woodard is now the team leader for the Blue Jays with 15 goals.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
UMB addition
BOSTON — University of Massachusetts Boston Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco and Vice Chancellor of Athletics and Recreation Dr. Jacqueline Schuman announced that the University will be adding women’s lacrosse to its lineup of NCAA Division III varsity programs.
It will become the ninth program in the Little East Conference, bring the sport to full sponsorship among its nine core members.
With the addition of women’s lacrosse, UMass Boston now offers a total of 19 intercollegiate programs that compete at the Division III level. The first varsity season is set for 2024.
A national search for the program’s first coach will be underway in the coming weeks.
Currently the NCAA sponsors 291 women’s lacrosse program nationwide at the D-III level. It currently stands as the largest women’s lacrosse division, and the largest lacrosse division surpassing the men’s Division III programs by 44 members.
The last time UMass Boston started a new intercollegiate program was in 2003-04 when it added women’s ice hockey.
