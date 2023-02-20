BRANDON — Otter Valley had the lead down to four points with five minutes to play but U-32's Cara Richardson scored the last 12 points of the game and U-32 left the House of Noise with a 52-39 victory in the Division II play-in game in girls basketball.
Richardson led the Raiders with 23 points and Clara Wilson followed with 14.
Elena Politano led the Otters with 11 points, Breanna Bovey added nine and Matelin LaPorte had eight.
The Otters finish the season at 5-16.
The No. 17 Raiders advance to meet No. 1 and 20-0 North Country on Thursday night.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rutland 42, BBA 23
MANCHESTER — The Rutland boys basketball team continued its hot streak, beating Burr and Burton Academy 42-23 Monday night.
The win gave RHS a perfect 6-0 mark in Southern Vermont League play.
Rutland led the defensive slog 22-13 at the half.
Braeden Elnicki paced RHS with 13 points, followed by eight from Eli Pockette.
Julien Halstead and Calum Morrell led BBA with seven apiece.
Rutland is at Burlington on Friday for a 6:30 tip at St. Michael's College.
FH 67, Springfield 24
SPRINGFIELD — The Fair Haven boys basketball team kept its record unblemished in dominant fashion, topping Springfield 67-24 Monday night.
Sam Barber paced the Slaters with 16 points, followed by Sawyer Ramey with 14. Ten different players scored for Fair Haven. Carson Clark led the Cosmos with 10 points.
Springfield coach Kraig Harlow lauded the impact of Ramey.
"When you have a point guard that can do what Sawyer does, anything is possible," Harlow said.
The Cosmos (3-16) cap the regular season on Thursday, hosting Otter Valley. Fair Haven (19-0) goes for regular season perfection the same night at Hartford.
Poultney 44, Arlington 42
ARLINGTON — Marcus Lewis had 13 points and four steals to help power the Poultney boys basketball team to a 44-42 victory over Arlington.
Eric Kendall added 11 points for the Blue Devils and Peyton Book and Ryan Simons six apiece.
Book and Simons were all over the boards, grabbing 11 and nine rebounds, respectively. Simons also blocked four shots.
Poultney improved its record to 8-11 with the one game remaining on Thursday night at home against Proctor.
Arlington is 9-9 and has games remaining against Leland & Gray and Long Trail.
GM 33, Twin Valley 19
CHESTER — Points came hard in Green Mountain's 33-19 victory over Twin Valley in boys basketball action at Nason Gym on Monday night.
Twin Valley trailed 18-17 after the third quarter and actually had the lead early in the fourth.
Then, the Chieftains caught fire with five 3-point field goals to get away from TV on the way to a 33-19 victory.
"We were terrible. We never play well during vacation week," Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said.
Eben Mosher canned the first of the five 3s, Caleb Merrow and Evan Kirdzik then knocked down two apiece.
The victory pushes Green Mountain's record to 11-8.
That makes Thursday's finale against Mill River a big one for playoff seed implications, quite possibly making the difference between being in familiar Nason Gym or on the road.
Mt. Abe 52, OV 39
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team dropped a 52-39 decision to Mount Abraham Monday night at the House of Noise.
It was Senior Day for the Otters so the team honored Matt Bryant, Ben Adams and Thomas Politano before the game.
Otter Valley (6-13) is at Springfield on Thursday.
LG 67 Mill River 30
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team fell to Leland & Gray 67-30 Monday night.
Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 18 points and Parker Jennings led the Rebels with 20 points.
Mill River (1-18) is at Green Mountain on Thursday.
BOYS HOCKEY
RHS 4, Bratt 2
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys hockey team scored three third-period goals to top rival Brattleboro 4-2 Monday night.
The Colonels were up 1-0 after one and 2-1 after two.
Anders Lowkes, Cam Rider, Aiden Good and Will Alexander scored for RHS. Alexander's tally came with an empty net. Assists came from Alexander, Rider, Griffin Melen and Graham Seidner.
Noah Bruttomesso made 18 saves for Rutland.
Rutland (13-6) finishes the regular season at Lyndon on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
BFA-St. Albans 8. RHS 0
ST. ALBANS — The Rutland girls hockey team held BFA-St. Albans scoreless in the first, but couldn't say the same for the rest of the game, falling 8-0 on Monday.
Sierra McDermott made 51 saves in the loss for RHS.
Rutland (1-19) will be the No. 7 seed in the Division I tournament when pairings are released later in the week.
LACROSSE
Twin State
HANOVER, N.H. — The Hanover Lions have scheduled Saturday, June 24 as the date of the 2023 “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Game. The event will take place at Hanover (NH) High School’s Branch-Merriman turf playing field. The girls game will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the boys game will begin at 3 p.m.
This year’s event will be the 30th all-star contest for the boys, and the 27th for the girls, played every year since 1993, except 2020. All participants are graduated/graduating seniors chosen by their respective coaches’ associations as outstanding players from their respective states of Vermont and New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.