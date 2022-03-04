ST. ALBANS — The top-seeded BFA-St. Albans girls hockey team will ride a perfect record into the Division I state championship game after beating No. 4 Rutland 5-0 Friday in the D-I semifinals.
The Comets jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one period, getting the second goal from Jodie Gratton, short-handed.
BFA added a pair of power play goals in the second period, before tacking on an insurance goal in the third.
Gratton also had an assist and was joined in the scoring column by Sophie Zemianek, Caroline Bliss, Annika Fersing and Bri Jarvis. Assists came from Gratton, Zemianek, Rowan Howrigan and Ayla Shea.
Comets goalie Makenna Montgomery made 22 saves and Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott had 18 saves.
BFA killed off all seven Rutland power plays in the game.
Rutland finishes with a 12-9-1 record.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 62, Proctor 38
ORFORD, N.H. — The No. 8 seed Proctor boys basketball team hung with top-seeded Rivendell early, but couldn't sustain it, losing 62-38 in Friday's Division IV quarterfinal.
The Raptors were up by five points at the half, but pulled away after the break.
"We wanted to rebound the ball well and take care of the ball and we didn't do that," said Phantoms coach Jake Eaton.
Kyle Carter led Rivendell with 16 points and Jamison Gilbert had 12. Carter Crossmon scored 16 for Proctor.
"(Rivendell) shot the ball well and had a lot more chances with all their offensive rebounds," Eaton said.
Proctor finished at 12-10.
WRESTLING
First day of NEs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The New England high school wrestling championships opened up Friday night.
Otter Valley's Caleb Whitney and Sam Martin and Springfield's Bryan Stafford were competing.
In Whitney's opening match at 138 pounds, he won by an 8-6 decision, securing the win with a two-point takedown in overtime against Coventry's Luke Lagasse. Whitney lost by pinfall in his other two matches, to Tyngsborough/Dracut's Ty Stewart and Bedford's Owen Hastey.
OV's Martin, a state runner-up at 220 pounds, lost by pinfall in his match against Cony's Johnny Lettre.
Stafford, also at 220, opened the tournament with a pinfall loss to Noble's Aaron Foley-Pratt and lost by 6-2 decision to Bunnell's Brandon Toscano.
