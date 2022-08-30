BURLINGTON — The South Carolina women’s soccer team proved why it’s the fourth-ranked team in the country by using a goal in each half to defeat Vermont, 2-0, on Virtue Field on Sunday.
There was a record-breaking crowd in attendance to watch the Gamecocks (3-0-1) take on the Catamounts (1-2). First-half UVM goalie Erin Murphy tallied six saves to help keep the deficit at a single goal. Kylee Carafoli saw her first collegiate action while starting the second half in net for the Catamounts. She made 10 saves in 45 minutes of action.
Despite South Carolina’s constant and early pressure, the Catamounts held the Gamecocks scoreless for the first 30 minutes of the game. South Carolina amassed 10 shots in the first half, putting seven of them on frame. For the game, the Gamecocks outshot Vermont 31-10. Camryn Dixon scored her first goal of the season with a floating shot just out of the reach of Murphy from the right side of the 18-yard box to give South Carolina a 1-0 lead.
In the 33rd minute, Tessa Weiss had one of the best opportunities for the Catamounts when she received a pass at the top of the 18-yard box, made a move and fired a shot on goal. Heather Hinz made a leaping save to deflect the ball out for a corner kick. Samantha Chang scored off a pass from Shae O’Rourke in the 64th minute. It was O’Rourke’s third assist of the season.
Lauren DeGroot gave the Catamounts a spark from off the bench by making runs down the wing and putting pressure on the Gamecocks back line. She finished with one shot on goal in 39 minutes of action. Weiss and Natlie Durieux each tallied two shots to lead the Catamounts. Both players directed one shot on goal.
The Cats will travel to play LIU Brooklyn (2-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday. Vermont will return home Sunday to take on Rhode Island.
BASKETBALL
CU clinic
The Castleton men’s basketball coaching staff will be running a basketball clinic at Castleton University each Sunday in September.
The sessions will run 9-11 a.m. and it is open for boys and girls K-8. They offer lower baskets for the younger participants and the clinic will focus on the fundamentals.
Please email Paul.culpo@castleton.edu for more information and learn how to register.
