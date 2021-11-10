BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team advanced to the America East Conference championship game, beating NJIT 3-2 in a semifinal game on Wednesday.
The Catamounts jumped ahead in the 39th minute with Yves Borie scoring on a low shot into the right side of the net set up by Noah Egan and Nacho Lerech.
UVM added onto its lead in the second half with Joe Morrison scoring early in the 61st minute on an assist from Matt Black. Jacob Vitale added on in the 78th minute, with Lerech assisting.
NJIT made it interesting late. They got on the board with an Asembo Augo goal in the 86th minute and added a goal from Regsan Watkins two minutes later.
Vermont will play top-seeded University of New Hampshire in the conference championship game.
MEN’S SOCCER
CU’s Alfani ROY
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Adolphe Alfani of the Castleton University men’s soccer team, received Little East Conference Rookie of the Year, as announced by the conference Wednesday.
Alfani finished his stellar freshman campaign with a team-high seven goals and ranked top-10 in the LEC.
He netted his first collegiate goal as Castleton took on Union in the third game of the season and wouldn’t slow down, eventually tallying five goals in a five-game stretch. Alfani capped off that impressive run with two goals against Western Connecticut State, marking the first multi-goal performance of his career, culminating in LEC Rookie of the Week honors.
Also distributing the ball, Alfani posted four assists on the year, including two in a home win over Plymouth State. He tied with senior Ben Stewart for the team lead.
The Vermont native’s Rookie of the Year designation gave Castleton its first LEC major award winner in program history.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Four honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Four student-athletes from the Castleton University women’s soccer program received All-Conference honors, as released by the Little East Wednesday afternoon. Rylee Nichols and Julia Carone earned First Team recognition, while Alex Benfatti and Ashlee Meczywor landed Second Team accolades.
Nichols’ season was highlighted by a pair of hat tricks, including one in the conference quarterfinal match that pushed her past the 100 career point plateau. Her 14 goals led the team and ranked second in the conference. Nichols finishes her illustrious five-year career with 44 goals and 105 points — both marks rank fourth in the program’s history.
Also receiving First Team honors, Castleton native Carone tallied four goals and led the team with seven assists in her fifth year with the program. She posted four multi-point games, including a four-point effort with one goal and two assists as Castleton roared to a 7-0 victory over MCLA.
She ended the season scoring the Spartans’ lone goal in the LEC Semifinals at UMass Boston. Carone’s 24 career assists earn her top-five status in program history.
Benfatti cemented herself as one of the conference’s top goalkeepers, leading the league in both saves and shutouts. The junior recorded four consecutive shutouts en route to nine total, including one in the quarterfinal match with Keene State. Benfatti compiled double-digit saves five times, recording 127 for the season.
Joining Benfatti on the conference’s Second Team is Meczywor. She started fifteen games and was a major contributor to the vaunted back line that repeatedly blanked opponents. Also making an impact offensively, the junior tallied her first collegiate goal in Castleton’s dominant triumph of Rhode Island College.
WRESTLING
Rodriguez tabbed
WORCESTOR, Mass. — Castleton University freshman James Rodriguez was named the New England Wrestling Association Rookie of the Week following his performance at the Ithaca Invitational to start the season last Friday and Saturday.
Rodriguez won his first match of the tournament in dominant fashion with a 20-3 tech fall, but was dispatched to the consolation bracket in the second round when he fell by decision to JWU’s Hayden Brown.
The sophomore went on to win five consecutive matches on his way to the third-place match, eliminating two wrestlers via major decision and two more via decision. He gave Brown a run for his money once again in the third-place bout, falling 2-0 to claim fourth place in his first collegiate tournament.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Dartmouth 3, UVM 2
(Overtime)
HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth’s Lauren Messier scored with 1:32 left in overtime to propel the Big Green to a 3-2 win over the University of Vermont Tuesday night in non-conference action from Thompson Arena.
The Catamounts now sit at 4-4-1 on the season, the Big Green improved to 3-3-0.
Hailey Burns and Maude Poulin-Labelle scored a goal apiece for UVM. Lauren Messier led Dartmouth with two goals.
Vermont is back home this weekend hosting No. 4 Northeastern Friday and Saturday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 86, MCLA 71
NORTHFIELD — Owen Liss scored 20 points and had nine rebounds in his Norwich University men’s basketball debut on Tuesday, as the Cadets beat MCLA 86-71.
Another player making their collegiate debut, Fair Haven product Kohlby Murray, had 10 points.
Norwich fell behind in the early going, but erased the deficit to lead at the half.
After being outscored 12-5 in the first five minutes of the second half, Norwich turned it up scoring 25 of the games next 30 points over an eight-minute span to take control of the game.
The Cadets would not allow the Trailblazers back in within 10 points the rest of the game on their way to a win.
Norwich (1-0, 0-0 GNAC) will return to the court on Friday when NVU Johnson comes to Andrews Hall for a 6:30 p.m. tilt.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Lyndon 73,
Colby-Sawyer 46
NEW LONDON, N.H. — The NVU-Lyndon women’s basketball team bested Colby-Sawyer 73-46 Wednesday night.
Fair Haven alumna Kerigan Disorda played 25 minutes, grabbing six rebounds and dishing out a pair of assists.
North Country product Riann Fortin had a game-high 18 points for the Hornets.
