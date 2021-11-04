BURLINGTON — The top-seeded University of Vermont women’s soccer team is headed to the America East tournament championship game, besting Albany 3-1 Thursday night.
Albany scored first when the Great Danes were awarded a penalty kick in the 21st minute. Jasmine Colbert stepped up to take it and put it home.
UVM knotted the score in the 34th minute on a low strike to the right by Karen Wallace. Kate Bossert was awarded the assist.
The Catamounts pushed ahead in the 52nd minute. Alex West did the honors off an Alexa Mihale assist.
Wallace added another goal in the 65th minute on an assist by Natalie Durieux.
The conference championship game is set for Sunday.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Bankert honored
BOSTON — Former Mill River Union High School standout Ella Bankert was named Midfielder of the Year in the America East for her contributions to the UVM women’s soccer team.
On top of Bankert’s honor, Lydia Kessel was named Goalkeeper of the Year and UVM’s coaching staff led by Kristi Huizenga was honored as Coaching Staff of the Year. It is the first time in program history that a UVM student-athlete in women’s soccer has been honored as Midfielder and Goalkeeper of the Year.
UMass Boston 4, CU 1
BOSTON — The Castleton University women’s soccer team saw its season come to an end Thursday, falling to UMass Boston (4-1) in the Little East Conference semifinals.
The Beacons got on the board quickly with a goal from Allie Crawford in the fourth minute to the upper left part of the goal.
Alex Benfatti had seven saves in the opening 45 minutes.
UMass Boston added to its lead in the 50th minute with Crawford scoring again.
Grace McGettrick added to the Beacons lead, before Julia Carone scored Castleton’s first goal in the 62nd minute on a Rylee Nichols assist.
McGettrick extended UMass Boston’s lead in the 79th minute.
H.S. FOOTBALL
RHS football
Friday’s Division I semifinal football game at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field between No. 1 Rutland and No. 4 Essex will have an admission cost of $8 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
New coaches
A pair of Rutland County schools announced a girls basketball head coach hiring on Thursday.
Ray Counter will take over for Kelly Trayah at Otter Valley.
Counter has been a coach in the Otter Valley basketball community for more than 25 years. Jacob Tanner will take over for Ryan Csizmesia at Mill River.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CU openers
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women’s and men’s basketball teams open up their respective seasons Friday night.
The Spartan women open up against rival Norwich at 7 p.m. and the CU men are at MCLA at the same time.
The Castleton women were picked to finish eighth in the Little East Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll with 24 points.
Rhode Island College was picked first with 60 points, followed by Eastern Connecticut and UMass Dartmouth.
There are a trio of Vermonters on the CU women’s roster this season.
Rutland’s Elise Magro returns for her third year in the Spartan green. The junior guard is coming off a season where she was First Team All-LEC.
Fair Haven Union High School alumna Ryleigh Coloutti joins the fold for her freshman season. Coloutti was part of two Division II state championship teams at Fair Haven and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
The final Vermonter is Gabby Wardwell, from Springfield. Wardwell, a sophomore, transferred from NVU-Johnson.
The lone Vermonter on the men’s side is Devin Rogers, from Williston. The 6-foot-6 freshman went to Vermont Tech.
The Castleton men were picked to finish ninth in the LEC. UMass Dartmouth, Keene State and Western Connecticut garnered the top spots in the preseason poll.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM honors
BOSTON — Nine University of Vermont players received season-long honors from America East for their strong performances in the 2021 men’s soccer season. The league announced its awards on Thursday morning.
Alex Nagy, Noah Egan, and Nate Silveira received First Team All-Conference honors. Nacho Lerech, Daniel Pacella and Zach Barrett were named to the All-Conference Second Team. A trio of first years – Mujtaba Mirhasan, Cole Richardson, and Adrian Schulze Solano – were named to the All-Rookie Team.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Cats tabbed
BOSTON — Following one of the most successful seasons in program history, the University of Vermont field hockey team earned several All-America East selections. The league announced its annual award winners Wednesday afternoon.
Clodagh Ferry headlined a group of four Catamounts to earn distinction as she was named to the All-Conference First Team. Sierra Espeland picked up her first postseason honor with her nod to the All-Conference Second Team. First-year Alina Gerke joined Espeland on the Second Team and was also named to the All-Rookie team. Lydia Maitland was an All-Academic team selection for the second straight season.
